Wind storm threatens Missoula trees

A storm front heading toward Missoula on Monday afternoon has prompted advisories from city maintenance workers to be careful around wind-toppled trees.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for the Missoula vicinity from 1 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Similar spring wind storms have knocked down big street trees, cut power lines and damaged homes.

Urban forestry crews will be on-call and in the field as the storm develops, according to City Urban Forester Ben Carson. Residents should call 911 to report tree emergencies including limbs blocking streets, sidewalks and alleys, as well as property damage from a city tree failure.

Tree branches can be dangerously energized by contact with damaged power lines, so anyone inspecting a wind-toppled tree should be alert for electrical hazards. Any power line damage should be reported to NorthWestern Energy at 888-467-2669 or to 911.

For non-emergency city tree debris removal, complete a Tree Debris Removal Request at missoulaparks.org. If needed, non-emergency debris removal will begin later this week.

The coming storm has a high probability of 50-mph winds as well as high-elevation snow showers. Rapid temperature changes could result in black ice developing on roadways in shaded areas. Isolated thunderstorms may develop behind the main storm on Tuesday, with a potential for additional damaging winds.

