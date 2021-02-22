Winds relax, but more winter on way

Monday’s wind warning fizzled out shortly before dawn, but the rest of the week can expect a return of winter weather.

The strongest gusts from a National Weather Service alert on Sunday night hit the 20-25 mph range between 5 and 6 a.m. Monday in the Missoula Valley. However, the Flathead and Mission valleys remained on watch with a wind advisory through late Monday evening.

Afternoon high temperatures in the 40s across much of western Montana should be replaced by evening with much colder air and more snow settling in overnight into Tuesday. As much as 2 feet of snow is possible in the higher mountain elevations.

“We could see an inch, maybe two, in the Missoula Valley,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Conlan said on Monday afternoon. “This evening as the cold front comes through, we could see some pretty brisk winds from the southwest.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Continued snow accumulations on Tuesday and early Wednesday could pile up in the Clearwater and Bitterroot mountains. An avalanche on Sunday closed Highway 12 just west of Lolo Hot Springs, with westbound traffic stopped at Lolo Pass on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.