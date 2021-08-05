Windy weather on the way as governor visits Boulder 2700 fire evacuation center

An evacuation order is in place for homes east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River. All residences west from Allen Ranch, south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River, are under a pre-evacuation warning.

Granite Pass Complex (BM Hill fire)

The Granite Pass Complex, comprised of four separate fires, grew to 5,739 acres, is 4% contained and has cost $6.65 million to fight so far, according to a Thursday update. The complex is threatening 33 structures.

The BM Hill fire, the largest of the four, is burning 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor center and a 1/2 mile west of Highway 12.

“Crews and equipment are working directly along the fire’s north and east perimeter, tying control lines to old roads and recent fire scars where fuel loads have been reduced. This action specifically reduces the impacts to the Highway 12 corridor,” the update said.

Firefighters are focusing to secure a 10-acre spot fire located between Granite Pass and 2189 road ahead of forecast thunderstorms.

The area from Martin Creek (mile marker 10) on Highway 12 to the Idaho border (mile marker 0) is under an evacuation warning and a temporary flight restriction is in place over the complex.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.