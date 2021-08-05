Windy weather on the way as governor visits Boulder 2700 fire evacuation center

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning on Thursday for the Missoula area, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in the forecast that could damage trees and power lines and increase fire activity.
Winds were expected to reach 50 mph in some areas on Thursday afternoon and evening, creating “dangerous conditions due to strong and erratic outflow winds,” which could lead to fire starts, according to the weather service.
Missoula saw more moderate air quality Thursday morning, but upper-level transport winds could bring more smoke into the region, especially if local fires pick up, said Ben Schmidt, Missoula air quality specialist, in his Thursday update.
“On the other hand, afternoon thunderstorms may increase dispersion enough that moderate air quality sticks around for a while,” Schmidt added.
Boulder 2700
Gov. Greg Gianforte was briefed on the Boulder 2700 fire on Thursday before visiting the evacuation center at Polson’s Linderman School.
The blaze is burning 8 miles east of Polson along Flathead Lake and grew more than 420 acres to reach 1,844 acres, according to a Thursday update. The fire remained 0% contained.
“Electric power is restored to the Finley Point area up to the East Shore Smokehouse,” the update said, adding firefighters and Mission Valley Power are working to address downed power lines and unstable trees as quickly as possible.
Crews plan to assess road systems north and south of the fire to identify opportunities to construct or enhance contingency fire lines in a north-south direction.
A Flathead County engine task force is on order to expand the assessment of structure protection needs farther to the north and south of the fire.
Fire managers are asking boaters and recreators on Flathead Lake to remain outside of the operation area, as aircraft work depends on access to the water. There is also a temporary flight restriction in place over the blaze, which includes the use of drones.
Evacuation orders for residents along Highway 35 from mile marker 6 to 13 on the east side of the lake remain in effect, as well as all homes from Mahood Lane north to mile marker 13.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire announced Thursday that an alert siren would be used to notify people of future evacuations. The siren sounds three times in a row when an evacuation is needed. Residents can also sign up for updates and alerts at bit.ly/2WOaklJ.
Highway 35 remains closed in both directions from Polson at the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay at mile marker 15.
Hay Creek
The Hay Creek fire burning 4 miles west of Polebridge held at 2,677 acres and was 10% contained, according to a Thursday update.
A total of 660,440 gallons of water have been dropped on the fire, which burned through actively dead fuels Wednesday producing increased smoke.
“Crews plan to continue to secure and connect an avalanche slope on the west end of the fire with Hay Creek Road #376,” the update said.
Evacuation warnings are in place for residences east and west of the North Fork Road from Home Ranch Bottoms north to and including Moose Creek Road and the community of Polebridge. Glacier National Park has issued an evacuation warning for the North Fork area of the park north of Logging Creek. Travelers are advised to use extra caution due to fire traffic and road construction.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
After mapping updates on Wednesday, the South Yaak and Burnt Peak fires have shown some growth since the last mapping on Aug. 1.
The South Yaak fire has grown to 9,795 acres and is 10% contained, according to a Thursday update.
Crews on Wednesday were able to conduct successful burnout operations north of Kilbrennan Lake Road. Fire managers plan to continue constructing a fire break south of the 17 Mile Creek Subdivision and also move heavy equipment along East Side Road to begin prep work. The road will eventually be used as a containment line.
Mandatory evacuations are in place for all homes on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. Residences in Pine Creek, 17 Mile Creek and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice.
The Burnt Peak fire remained 46% contained and reached 3,465 acres, the update said. While there was minimal fire behavior Wednesday, activity was expected to pick up Thursday.
“Indirect fire line construction is nearly complete along Copper Mountain Road and crews will begin prep work along the Callahan Creek Road to use as indirect fire line to prevent fire spread north of Callahan Creek,” the update said.
Pre-evacuation notices have been issued for residents in North Fork Keeler Creek.
Thorne Creek
Burning 5 miles northeast of Thompson Falls, the Thorne Creek fire grew by more than 400 acres Wednesday into Thursday. The blaze has reached 18,334 acres and is 7% contained, according to a Thursday update.
Crews on the north end of the fire plan to contain and close its connection to Cougar Peak, although debris rollout is a concern for firefighter safety. Four injuries have been reported on the fire since it started on July 7.
“Fire managers are monitoring weather closely. Hand and air ignition will only take place if forecasted conditions do not materialize in Weber Gulch as crews attempt to complete a containment line north of Silcox,” the update said.
An evacuation order is in place for homes east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River. All residences west from Allen Ranch, south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River, are under a pre-evacuation warning.
Granite Pass Complex (BM Hill fire)
The Granite Pass Complex, comprised of four separate fires, grew to 5,739 acres, is 4% contained and has cost $6.65 million to fight so far, according to a Thursday update. The complex is threatening 33 structures.
The BM Hill fire, the largest of the four, is burning 1.25 miles north of the Lolo Pass Visitor center and a 1/2 mile west of Highway 12.
“Crews and equipment are working directly along the fire’s north and east perimeter, tying control lines to old roads and recent fire scars where fuel loads have been reduced. This action specifically reduces the impacts to the Highway 12 corridor,” the update said.
Firefighters are focusing to secure a 10-acre spot fire located between Granite Pass and 2189 road ahead of forecast thunderstorms.
The area from Martin Creek (mile marker 10) on Highway 12 to the Idaho border (mile marker 0) is under an evacuation warning and a temporary flight restriction is in place over the complex.