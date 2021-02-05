Winter returns with arctic outbreak on weekend

Round two was expected to start Friday night around Marias Pass, as an arctic air mass pushes its way west over the Continental Divide. However, it may stall and retreat before spreading Saturday and Sunday across western Montana.

The chill should reach Kalispell early Saturday morning, and make it down south to the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys by Saturday evening or Sunday morning. That could result in flash-freezing of wet roadways as the temperature drops toward zero backed by wind gusts of 40 mph. The potential for whiteout ground blizzards and drifting snow will also be high.

Once the cold-air mass settles in, temperatures could bottom out in the -20 to -40 degree range in West Glacier and the Butte-Blackfoot region. The Flathead and Mission valleys could start the week in the -20 to -30 degree range, while the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys will bask in the relatively warm -10 to -25 degree zone Tuesday through Thursday.

If there’s an upside to this change in weather, it will show up in the state’s otherwise paltry snowpack. January snowfall was below normal for all parts of the state except the central mountain ranges and some southwest river basins.