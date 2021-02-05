Winter returns with arctic outbreak on weekend

Anybody wondering why the elk finally showed up on Mount Jumbo on Thursday won’t be wondering anymore after Saturday.
That’s when winter reestablishes itself across western Montana with a snowstorm followed by an arctic outbreak that might send temperatures below -40 in some areas.
The Rattlesnake elk herd moves onto Jumbo’s windswept summit when conditions get too tough in the thicker forest. As January basically blew off its seasonal freezing duties, they’ve had pretty easy living in the more remote backcountry.
February’s about to change that.
“For any winter this would be significant cool-down,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Kitzmiller said of the forecast. “But we’ve been so mild over the last couple of months, this will really come as a shock.”
“This” starts with heavy snow Friday night through Saturday, with high probabilities of at least 6 inches in the Missoula, Hamilton, Superior and Ronan vicinities. The Seeley-Swan Valley has a 70% chance of getting at least 12 inches out of the storm, and an outside potential of 18 inches or more.
Missoula has a 30% chance of collecting a foot of snow from the storm, while Hamilton’s potential is just 10% for the bigger dump.
“If you’re on the I-90 corridor between Lookout Pass and about Drummond to McDonald Pass, it can’t be completely ruled out,” Kitzmiller said. “This is shaping up to be a significant snowfall.”
Round two was expected to start Friday night around Marias Pass, as an arctic air mass pushes its way west over the Continental Divide. However, it may stall and retreat before spreading Saturday and Sunday across western Montana.
The chill should reach Kalispell early Saturday morning, and make it down south to the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys by Saturday evening or Sunday morning. That could result in flash-freezing of wet roadways as the temperature drops toward zero backed by wind gusts of 40 mph. The potential for whiteout ground blizzards and drifting snow will also be high.
Once the cold-air mass settles in, temperatures could bottom out in the -20 to -40 degree range in West Glacier and the Butte-Blackfoot region. The Flathead and Mission valleys could start the week in the -20 to -30 degree range, while the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys will bask in the relatively warm -10 to -25 degree zone Tuesday through Thursday.
If there’s an upside to this change in weather, it will show up in the state’s otherwise paltry snowpack. January snowfall was below normal for all parts of the state except the central mountain ranges and some southwest river basins.
“It was abnormally warm during the first two weeks of the month,” said Lucas Zukiewicz, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service water supply specialist for Montana. “Fortunately, a return to more winter-like conditions occurred after January 17, when northwest flow brought in cold air and moisture from the north.”
But those flows shifted again in the last week of January, with moist southwest currents bringing rain but not snow. Zukiewicz said this resulted in snowpack declines for two months in a row in all river basins except the Madison, Gallatin and Smith-Judith-Musselshell areas. Those only got marginal increases.