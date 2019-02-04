A winter storm warning in the Missoula area was called off early Monday when a snowstorm moved east, the wind settled down and the sun popped out.
"The snow is all passed so we canceled it," meteorolgist Dan Zumpfe of the National Weather Service office in Missoula said shortly after 11 a.m. He added that a whole new storm is expected to blow in late this evening, probably by 10 p.m.
The storm warning was set to expire at 2 p.m. A wind chill advisory expired in Missoula at 11 a.m. but was still in effect until 5 p.m. for areas east of Missoula, where wind chills dropped to as low as 40 degrees below zero.
In Missoula the coldest wind chill on Monday was minus-15 at 1 a.m. and again at 6 a.m.
The coldest blast of winter shut down a handful of schools in the region and delayed the start for many outside Missoula.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports that weather officials are warning of dangerous wind chills dropping below minus 30 degrees across much of the state and avalanche threats in the West Yellowstone area and the southern Madison and Gallatin mountain ranges.
Wind chills between minus 40 to minus 60 degrees were expected in areas of north-central and northwestern Montana.
Despite difficult driving conditions throughout the region, the Montana Highway Patrol had reported no injury accidents in western Montana as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported a semi truck spun out on Interstate 90 a mile below Lookout Pass shortly before 7:30 a.m. Both westbound lanes were closed for a time, though one lane had been reopened by midmorning. Travelers were advised to expect delays and reduced speeds.
KPAX-TV reported that many schools throughout western Montana delayed opening for two hours, among them Alberton, Arlee, Bonner, Charlo, Corvallis, Darby, Dixon, Florence, Frenchtown, Hamilton, Hot Springs, Lone Rock, Marion, Olney, Potomac, Ronan, Salish Kootenai College, Saint Regis, Stevensville, and Superior.
Schools in Dayton, Polson, St. Ignatius and Victor were among those that announced Monday morning they would close for the day.