A “high impact” winter storm this week is projected to bury the mountains in snow and coat valleys and towns in ice before plunging western Montana into a frigid, arctic chill.

Mountains could see up to 3 feet of new snow by Wednesday morning, according to forecasts issued Monday afternoon. That’s on top of more than 1–3 feet that already fell over the weekend and into Monday. New snow and strong winds have already created extremely dangerous avalanche conditions across western Montana, with danger expected to rise. By midweek, temperatures in valleys were forecast to drop well below zero with wind chills down to -30 degrees. At higher elevations, wind chills could reach -50 degrees. Temperatures were forecast to rebound to around normal by the weekend.

With the snow level only occasionally dipping low enough to coat valleys and towns in powder, places like Missoula, Hamilton, Drummond, Polson, Superior and Kalispell were projected to pick up only 2–6 inches of snow and may be subject to flash-freezes of wet roads. But the mountains surrounding those towns were forecast to collect many feet of snow. Snowfall amounts in excess of 1 foot were forecast to be widespread above about 4,000 feet. The Swan, Clearwater, Mission and southern Bitterroot mountains could see more than 3 feet of snow at higher elevations.

“The arctic front remains on track to move through northwest Montana Tuesday morning with gusty north and northeast winds, a flash freeze, and snow rates of 1–2 inches per hour,” according to the National Weather Service. “Given the flash freeze potential, burst of heavy snow with the front, and blowing snow, this continues to look like a high impact winter weather event for much of western Montana on Tuesday.”

On Monday, the agency had issued a tapestry of overlapping warnings, watches and advisories for severe winter storms with high winds and dangerously cold temperatures across western Montana and much of the Western U.S. The West Central Montana Avalanche Center in Missoula, Flathead Avalanche Center in Kalispell and Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center in Bozeman all issued avalanche warnings.

The NWS warned that Interstate 90 and other highways in the region could see 3–5 inches of snow, with up to a foot at higher elevation stretches of roads. Mountain passes, like Lolo Pass and I-90’s Lookout Pass, could get buried under 2 feet.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” the agency stated. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”

Temperatures around Missoula were forecast to hover around 37 degrees Tuesday before plummeting to 2 degrees overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday’s high was forecast at 8 degrees, before a low of -6 degrees overnight into Thursday. Thursday was forecast at 9 degrees, with a low of -7 overnight into Friday. Friday was projected to have a more seasonable high of 23 degrees.

Temps will be much colder in the mountains. In the Rattlesnake Mountains north of Missoula, Tuesday’s high was projected to be 23 degrees before dropping to -8 degrees overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday’s high was forecast at -4 degrees, followed by -14 degrees overnight into Thursday. Thursday’s high was forecast at -3 degrees, followed by another night at -14 degrees. Friday’s high was forecast to be 10 degrees, with daily highs reaching 27 degrees by Sunday.

In its avalanche warning Monday, the West Central Montana Avalanche Center cautioned that “Two feet of new snow and strong winds have created dangerous avalanche conditions in the mountains. The hazard will continue to rise as more snow arrives today.”

Backcountry travelers across the state were urged to avoid all slopes of 30 degrees or steeper. Avalanches are possible on any slope 30 degrees or steeper, and can be triggered remotely and without warning from above, below or adjacent to a slope that steep.

“Copious amounts of new snow and continued precipitation today will form slabs large enough to bury a person,” the Flathead Avalanche Center stated Monday. “Reduce your chances of getting caught in a large slide by sticking to slopes less than 30 degrees and free of overhead hazards. There is excellent and safe riding on slopes protected from the wind with lower slope angles.”