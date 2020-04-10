Winter weather to return to western Montana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hope everybody enjoyed these last couple of sunny, warm days.

We won't see their like again anytime soon, according to Dan Zumpfe of the National Weather Service’s Missoula office.

“We’re expecting a pretty good winter storm coming this weekend,” he said.

The Weather Service predicts with “high confidence” much colder temperatures from Saturday into early next week, along with periods of snow showers and blowing snow.

A trough of cold air will start moving down from Canada into western Montana on Saturday, hitting Kalispell early in the morning and into the Bitterroot by afternoon.

“Saturday’s going to be our big impact day,” said the Weather Service’s planning briefing. “…The big impact is going to be wind.” The forecast calls for gusts of up to 50 mph.

As for those record or near-record lows, they’ll come Sunday night to Monday morning. Missoula could see lows of 18 degrees, while temperatures could dip into the single digits for Butte and Anaconda, according to the update.