Winter weather to return to western Montana

Hope everybody enjoyed these last couple of sunny, warm days.
We won't see their like again anytime soon, according to Dan Zumpfe of the National Weather Service’s Missoula office.
“We’re expecting a pretty good winter storm coming this weekend,” he said.
The Weather Service predicts with “high confidence” much colder temperatures from Saturday into early next week, along with periods of snow showers and blowing snow.
A trough of cold air will start moving down from Canada into western Montana on Saturday, hitting Kalispell early in the morning and into the Bitterroot by afternoon.
“Saturday’s going to be our big impact day,” said the Weather Service’s planning briefing. “…The big impact is going to be wind.” The forecast calls for gusts of up to 50 mph.
As for those record or near-record lows, they’ll come Sunday night to Monday morning. Missoula could see lows of 18 degrees, while temperatures could dip into the single digits for Butte and Anaconda, according to the update.
While heavy snow is expected on the passes and along the Continental Divide — some 6 to 12 inches — starting Friday evening, the good news is that only a trace of snow is expected on the valley floors.
“The thing that’s going for us this time of year, it’s a lot harder to get snow down to the valley floor unless it’s at night. During the day, the sun is too strong to allow snow to accumulate,” Zumpfe said.
When will things ease up?
“It’s going to warm up next week,” he said. “There’ll be cold mornings Sunday and Monday … but it’ll be back up to the 50s” by midweek.
But, he said on Thursday afternoon as the sun shone strong and temperatures hovered in the mid-60s, “we won’t have a day like this for awhile.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.