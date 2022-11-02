Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week.

Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Kitsmiller said a push of colder air from Canada ushered in the lower temperatures to western Montana. Northwest portions of the state were seeing the coldest temperatures, especially in the Mission and Flathead valleys.

Missoula is on the line, Kitsmiller said. The valley saw some light rain early Wednesday morning. Most of the snow impact is sitting at higher elevations around 5,000 feet.

Polson and Lake County were hit especially hard with slippery conditions Wednesday morning.

Light snow and slush came down on Highway 93 and Highway 35 in Lake County. Sheriff Don Bell described conditions as "pretty tough" early Wednesday morning, and said there were multiple slide-offs and rollover crashes.

At about 11:15 a.m., Bell said emergency teams were working on two rollover passenger cars on Highway 35, just north of Bear Dance. Trucks were stuck on Jette Hill and Blue Bay Hill. Conditions improved later in the morning, but the area was still getting light snow into the afternoon.

Lolo Pass got a few inches on Wednesday, and chains were required near Lolo Hot Springs, Kitsmiller said. The Bitterroot Valley remained relatively warm.

Wednesday’s snow was high in water content and heavy, making trees more prone to falling, Kitsmiller explained. Pockets of northwest Montana reported power outages from downed foliage that snapped under the weight of the snow.

“That’s been where a lot of our issues (were) today,” Kitsmiller said of the heavy snow.

Forecasts for the weekend and into next week predict below-freezing temperatures. A map from NWS Missoula estimates a low of 9 degrees Fahrenheit next Tuesday in Missoula, Polson and Hamilton, while West Yellowstone sits at a predicted 12 degrees.

Temperatures in West Glacier and Browning are forecast between -1 degree and -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We’re confident that it’s going to be much colder early next week,” Kitsmiller said.

Highs in Missoula are expected to linger in the 20s, with snow in the Missoula valley more likely toward Sunday and into Monday, she explained. Kitsmiller stressed that western Montanans should prepare themselves for the winter conditions as they roll in in the coming days.

“It’s going to feel like a significant change,” she said.