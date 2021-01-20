Winter writing contest: How have Montana public lands helped you through this past year?

HELENA — Submit a short story about how Montana public lands have made a positive impact on your life during this past year, and you could win a free overnight stay at a Forest Service rental cabin, courtesy of the Montana Discovery Foundation.

“In many cultures, winter is a time for reflection, introspection and storytelling. Even though many of us are still missing the people and places we might normally enjoy this time of year, there is still so much to reflect on and be grateful for, especially our public lands,” said Matthew Ferrell, conservation education coordinator with the Montana Discovery Foundation.

The story contest is open to people of all ages. There are two categories under which people can submit their stories: Youth (for ages up to 18 years) and General (18+ years).

Contest details:

• Short stories should be 500 words or less;

• All stories need to be submitted no later than March 22, at 5 p.m. MST

• Submissions need to include the following information: Writer’s name, phone number, email address, and the category to which you’re submitting your story, and a photo to go with your story. NOTE: Youth writers must include the name and phone number of their parent(s) or guardian(s).