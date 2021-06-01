Winterer seeks to bring collaboration, housing experience to Missoula City Council

"I do hear people complain about property taxes and I do want to look hard at what we're spending our money on, but I suspect it's money well spent," Winterer said. "It's just a question of people need to know where their money is going."

Running out of Ward 1, she said she would like to bring the different neighborhoods together. The Northside, the Rattlesnake and East Missoula all fall in the ward and all have different sets of needs.

Infrastructure and affordable housing are major challenges of the ward, she said. Trails in the Rattlesnake and sidewalks in the Northside were two things she also focused on.

"I feel like there's different issues depending on who you're talking to ... I think just bringing (those neighborhoods) together and making sure that we realize that we're all in this together and making sure that you're not just a representative of one or the other," said Winterer, who previously lived in the Riverfront neighborhood before moving to the Rattlesnake.

A supporter of public servants, she's cognizant of social tensions in America and feels Missoula's law enforcement does a "good job," she said, adding that she would like to see the police be open and inclusive while listening to different voices.