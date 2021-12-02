Winter's coming: State short on snowplow drivers

Montana’s Department of Transportation can’t find enough snowplow drivers for the coming winter.

The department has about half the number of seasonal snowplow operators needed to cover the state’s highways. It is asking all its employees with commercial driver’s licenses to assist with snowplowing efforts as winter closes in.

“MDT is facing significant staffing shortages in a number of areas across the state and will work proactively to clear Montana’s highways by shifting crews to the affected areas, when possible,” MDT Maintenance Administrator Jon Swartz said in an email on Thursday.

“Our snowplow operators work day in and day out, including weekends and holidays while putting in 12-hour shifts or longer, and do their best to keep the 25,000 lane miles of roads open for the traveling public.”

Swartz’ notice included a recruiting call for new drivers, asking interested people to check the MDT career webpage at mdt.mt.gov/jobs/current_openings.shtml. The positions pay $22.34 per hour to start.

“We want the traveling public to understand why it could take longer this season to clear highways during winter storms,” Swartz said. “Knowing this helps motorists to plan ahead and adjust or even delay travel plans. This can increase safety for everyone and allow more time for our snowplow operators to clear the roads.”

Motorists can check MDT’s Road/weather condition website at 511mt.net or via the MDT 511 mobile apps.

