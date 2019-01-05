Arnold Lucero’s therapist has a rather chilly demeanor.
“Occasionally an iceberg will catch a fin and push me forward,” Lucero said as he hauled his stand-up paddleboard out of the Clark Fork River on Friday afternoon. “Still, it’s really relaxing. It’s good therapy.”
It is the St. Ignatius man’s regular paddle and stretching routine that provides both exercise and mindfulness in midwinter. Two or three times a week, the construction worker spends 90 minutes or more propelling himself upstream from the Higgins Avenue Bridge to the Madison Street Bridge, and then working through yoga and isometric moves on the downstream float. He makes the circuit six times.
Friday’s air temperature was about 40, but the water was about a degree above freezing. Lucero was out in short pants and no hat.
“I haven’t fallen in unless I want to,” Lucero said. “I’m sweating under this dry suit.”
Lucero was able to walk across the skiff of ice along the bank below the Holiday Inn Parkside hotel, breaking through only at the very edge of the shore. He said the cold didn’t bother his booted feet.
He said he never liked water until learning to swim when he was 19, now two decades ago. He picked up his first SUP board at a REI garage sale on a whim, and fell in love with the sport.
Most of the time he paddles on Flathead Lake around Polson Bay. In the low, clear water of winter, he’s seen the remains of old ships, pulleys and wagon wheels on the bottom. He also comes up along bald eagles as they hunt for fish, which he’s seen schooling along below his board.
“Last week when it was really cold, the top of the board would ice up and that made it hard to move around,” he said. “And once I had another board on the roof rack and the straps iced up so I couldn’t get them off. I had to take it to a car wash and get them wet until they came undone.”