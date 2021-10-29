Wisconsin-based cable company looks to compete with Spectrum in Missoula

The Missoula City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday regarding the application of a cable company that wants to spend $46 million on a fiber-optic network to build a franchise in Missoula.

The company, TDS Metrocom, wants to compete head-to-head with the cable provider here, Spectrum.

“Historically we’ve never had cable companies compete head-to-head, pursuant to the federal communications law,” said city attorney Jim Nugent during an Oct. 20 council committee meeting. “This is going to be the first time that you’ll have direct competition with cable companies.”

There were three cable companies in Missoula around 30 years ago, Nugent said. They were encouraged to compete with each other, but they never did and instead served their own geographical neighborhoods of Missoula.

Now, it's just Spectrum, which used to be called Charter Communications.

Anytime a cable company uses the public right-of-way, like alleys, to build infrastructure, the city can take up to 5% of its revenue. That money is used to pay for public-access television, which is called Missoula Community Access Television in Missoula.

Other companies in Missoula deliver internet and television and phone services, but not by using physical lines that are placed in the public right-of-way.

TDS Metrocom is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and provides high-speed internet, television and phone services to nearly 900 rural, suburban and metropolitan communities in the nation, Nugent said. The company has built a franchise in Spokane and started construction recently in Billings on a network there. Now, they want to build a fiber-optic-based network in Missoula.

They would have to use public right-of-way to deliver lines to residential houses and businesses, but once at the property the signal will be delivered wirelessly to set-top boxes. The company believes it would take between 2-5 years to build out the infrastructure at a cost of around $46 million, depending on how much subsurface rock they encounter while digging, Nugent said

The city hired a consultant to look at TDS Metrocom’s qualifications, including financial statements and past performances. The consultant found that TDS has demonstrated it has had sufficient funding to finance, operate and expand operations in the past.

“Based upon the strength of the information provided by Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and the standards for review established under applicable law, we see no basis on which the city can deny the TDS application due to a lack of financial qualifications,” the consulting firm, Moss & Barnett, wrote in a report to the city.

City officials have met with the company to make sure they understand local ordinances, Nugent said. The main concern is that they don’t damage tree roots in boulevards and alleys.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.