With Authorized Camping Site closing, officials stress need for crisis services levy

The difficult decision to close the Authorized Camping Site for homeless community members in Missoula illustrates the dire need to pass a crisis services levy in order to build, fund and staff alternative sites, say city and county leaders.

On Thursday, Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess and several staff members who work in crisis services held an open house and press conference to advocate passage of the levy. County voters will decide its fate on Election Day this Nov. 8.

The levy would raise about $5 million per year, and would cost property owners approximately $27 a year per $100,000 of assessed home value.

On Wednesday, city staff members announced that the Authorized Camping Site near Reserve Street that's home to about 60 people living in tents, would be closed in mid-November due to lack of running water, heat, sewer, air conditioning, staff members and funding. The site was set up as an emergency option during the pandemic after the longtime illegal encampment under the Reserve Street bridge was fenced off.

The Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street in Missoula has a capacity of about 135 people and will open on Halloween. City and county staff are hoping to get as many people from the ACS as necessary to move to that indoor facility for the winter.

But people like Jed Hammond, who has been living at the ACS for several months with his wife, are skeptical. He said he's had problems with drinking in the past and was banned from the shelter. Although everyone who's been banned in the past will get a fresh start this winter, Hammond is still thinking he won't go there again.

"I'll be out on the streets," he explained while carrying several bags of groceries to his wife.

Hammond said many people at the ACS have substance abuse issues or mental health issues. He said he is often awoken to screaming in the middle of the night. For him, illegal camping somewhere in Missoula might be his only option, because he doesn't have a car and can't live out of town.

"My wife and I will be out on the streets," he said.

During a City Council meeting on Wednesday, several other residents spoke up and asked for the ACS to remain open somehow.

Hess and Slotnick both said that the crisis services levy, if passed, would go to fund solutions for people like Hammond and everyone who has nowhere to go in the county.

"If the levy passes, we will have stability and predictability of funding that will allow us to make long-term decisions and do long-term planning," Hess said. "And I would't be surprised at all if we could come up with a year-round emergency shelter option that took the place of the Emergency Winter Shelter and also provided a place of respite in the heat and smoke and other times of year and was really a replacement for both of those services."

Slotnick stressed that people still have a place to go with the Emergency Winter Shelter opening. He noted that the ACS was set up in an emergency.

"We pulled these efforts together with access to time, money and a whole lot of baling twine and duct tape and extra effort on the part of staff," Slotnick said. "And as for the future of these things, our commitment will not waver but our access to funding and a lot of the future depends, not entirely, but depends on the outcome of this levy, which would allow us to put together more thoughtful, robust efforts designed for the long-term."

Slotnick noted that federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, which helped set up the ACS and pay for staff and security, will run out, so local funding is needed.

Both Slotnick and Hess, along with others, said the crisis service levy isn't just a solution for people without homes. Instead, they say, the levy would fund programs that help people of all incomes, socioeconomic backgrounds and circumstances. For example, John Petroff with the Mobile Support Team said his EMTs and clinicians often are called to help people who live in houses that are going through a crisis.

On Wednesday, City Council Member Kristen Jordan said she wanted a clearer picture of what the crisis services levy would fund.

On Thursday, county officials distributed a flyer showing a list of existing programs and planned services that the levy could fund or boost, although since it hasn't passed yet there isn't exact language on what it would fund.

The list includes:

Calibrate, a prosecution-led pretrial diversion program operated by the Missoula County Attorney's Office that seeks to divert first-time, nonviolent offenders away from jail and criminal conviction and into a program of individualized supervision and services. The program, the county says, aims to address the root causes of why an individual became involved in the criminal justice system to reduce their likelihood of re-offending.

Civil Commitment Mental Health Services, a program that provides licensed mental health professionals to evaluate and advocate for people experiencing a mental health crisis as they undergo the court-ordered emergency detention and civil commitment process.

The Community Justice Department, a collaboration between law enforcement agencies, courts, the County Attorney and other partners to promote the efficient and just treatment of defendants and offenders, the ongoing improvement and coordination of the justice system's response to crime, the prevention of crime and the reduction of recidivism.

The Crime Victim Advocate Program, which helps victims of relationship and sexual violence through the court process with an emphasis on early intervention services that can help prevent lethal violence down the road.

The Crisis Intervention Program, which provides voluntary, hands-on, nationally vetted training to law enforcement and other first responders to recognize and help individuals having a behavioral health crisis.

A Crisis Receiving Center, which is a planned medical site that will provide stabilization and services for up to 24 hours for people in crisis who may otherwise end up in an emergency room or jail.

The Jail Mental Health team, which provides mental and behavioral health services to people incarcerated at the Missoula County Detention Facility. The team works with people both inside the jail and upon release to help ensure they can better re-integrate into the community.

The Mobile Support Team, which sends EMTs and clinicians trained to help people experiencing a mental health crisis instead of law enforcement or other first responders. The team also connects clients to appropriate services, diverting them from the emergency room or jail.

The Community Supported Re-entry Program of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Pretrial Supervision Program, which both help formerly incarcerated people succeed upon release without falling into homelessness or re-offending while they await trail. The program connects people to intensive case management, drug treatment, permanent supportive housing solutions and employment programs.

The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space and the Emergency Winter Shelter, which provide shelter during extreme weather and help people survive while living in makeshift camps. The barriers and services offered at these sites vary depending on the community members they serve.

The Trinity Navigation Center, which will provide low-barrier services to people experiencing homelessness in Missoula, including connection to the Missoula Coordinated Entry System and housing navigation, warming space, basic health care and other support services.

The assessed value of a home can be found at itax.missoulacounty.us and is often much less than the amount a home would sell for on the open market.