Apple season means bears have reason to wander Missoula neighborhoods.
And that’s kept game wardens and residents on alert throughout the valley as black bears have probed for easy meals on fruit trees, chicken coops, pet food bowls and bird feeders. While the Rattlesnake, O’Brien Creek and Grant Creek communities have reported their usual share of bear activity, the southern end of the valley has had most of the trouble.
“Lolo has been a weak link,” Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear manager Jamie Jonkel said on Wednesday. “We’ve done a lot of work with community members everywhere else in the Missoula basin. But we haven’t been able to focus in Lolo, and that’s where a good portion of the problems are this year.”
In addition to gobbling up unpicked fruit and unattended animal food, bears will raid trash cans for edible garbage. Game wardens tried to trap a bear in Lolo suspected of breaking into cars for food, but were unsuccessful.
At least one family group of black bears has been busy in the Rattlesnake Valley, concentrating on fruit trees in and around Pineview Park. Bears have also been reported in the Chief Charlo Elementary School area of the South Hills neighborhood.
Elsewhere in Missoula County both black bears and the larger grizzly bears have been active. The Seeley Lake area has had black bears getting into uncontained garbage. Grizzlies have also been finding garbage and testing the security of bear-resistant garbage cans. People in the Clearwater Junction area have reported multiple grizzlies feeding on chokecherries along the river corridor. And FWP wardens have set a trap for a grizzly bear regularly raiding fruit trees around Ovando.
A female grizzly was trapped and relocated after feeding on discarded fish as well as ripe berries near Salmon Lake in the Highway 83 corridor.
The volunteer organization Missoulabears.org has set up Missoula Valley Fruit Exchange where people with excess fruit can contact pickers who will glean the crop. A recent check of the organization’s Facebook group had requests for removal of plums, apples, apricots and cherries.
The Missoula-based Great Bear Foundation, Garden City Harvest and Missoula Urban Demonstration Project also have gleaner programs that can help clear unwanted fruit or bear attractants. For more information, call 406-829-9378 or visit http://greatbear.org/projects/#bearsandapples.