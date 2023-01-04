With hard shelters, improved Temporary Safe Outdoor Space opens at new Missoula location

Back in 2020, when officials with United Way of Missoula County, HOPE Rescue Mission, Missoula County and the city were working together to plan and build the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space for unhoused people, many in the community worried it would create more problems than it would solve.

"Our email was blowing up with concerns from folks who lived in lower Miller Creek," recalled Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick. "Realistic concerns, very well-founded. Lots of angst and energy around that."

The concerns didn't pan out, and the Missoula County Sheriff's Department only had to be called a few times for medical incidents.

"Once it got going, all the email stopped," Slotnick said.

Slotnick and others say the site was such a success that they won over many of the neighbors who opposed having a safe, legal campsite for people experiencing homelessness.

"We had calls saying I was against you and now I'm supporting you," said Jim Hicks, the executive director of the HOPE Rescue Mission.

Now, two years later, the old site is being abandoned. But Thursday is moving-in day for 35 unhoused Missoula residents, who will now get to stay at the newly-constructed, vastly-improved Temporary Safe Outdoor Space at a new location on West Broadway near the Missoula County Detention Center. The site has 30 hard-sided, wired shelters made by a company called Pallet.

Each 100-square-foot unit has two beds, lockable doors, windows, electricity, heat in the winter and air conditioning in the summer. There will be portable toilets until the ground thaws enough to install hard-sided bathrooms with showers as well as a trailer to serve as office and kitchen space for staff, clients and security. It's a big step up from the canvas tents on private land at the old TSOS, located in a field near Buckhouse Bridge.

According to officials who organized the site with the four aforementioned partners, the TSOS is a safe, healthy, secure, staffed environment that serves individuals experiencing homelessness who are not accessing existing services or resources. Initially set up in response to the pandemic, the site is meant to connect people with case managers and service providers who can help guide them to appropriate, sustainable housing resources.

"Everybody is homeless for a different reason," explained Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County, at a press conference at the new site on Wednesday. "And they all have individual stories. In this era of when we talk about housing and homelessness, it's often a narrative of despair and negativity."

She said many people mistakenly believe that the problem is too big or that people have chosen that way of life and don't want to find a home.

"It is really great to be celebrating by focusing on a program that works," Hay Patrick said. "And that shows that despair and negativity can always be defeated by success and hope."

She credited United Way's director of impact Eric Legvold with doing a lot of the logistics on the site, and researching what has worked well in other cities. But she also said it was a huge team collaboration.

"We have so many in this effort," Hay Patrick said. "Local government and businesses and nonprofits and faith organizations and individual donors who have come together to make this island of hope work for our community. A place that instead of, as we are so often accused of, enabling people to stay unhoused actually enables them to build relationships and take the next steps in their lives."

The cost to set up the site was $1.48 million and the money came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Operating the site will cost about $408,000 per year and federal dollars have that covered through fiscal year 2025. United Way and HOPE Rescue Mission have also raised private funds for the project.

The primary goal of the TSOS is to connect people to the resources they need to find permanent housing, Hicks explained. Of the 165 people that have been served at the old location, 51 have moved into a permanent housing solution. Around a dozen residents of the former Authorized Camping Site on Clark Fork Lane will also be at the new TSOS, which is set up to handle about 35-40 people at a time.

Unlike the low-barrier Authorized Camping Site, the TSOS will only allow people to live there if they sign and abide by a user-agreement that includes behavioral expectations, rights and responsibilities at the site. No weapons or substance use or possession is allowed, and there will be no violence or disruptive behavior tolerated.

"We do know we're going to meet them where they're at," explained April Seat, the outreach director at HOPE Rescue Mission. "We do understand they're in some difficult situations and substance use and mental health is a huge barrier for some, but we still want to meet them right where they're at."

Missoula, like much of the country, has a severe shortage of affordable housing and income gains that haven't kept up with housing prices. Slotnick and others who spoke acknowledged that there's a lot more work to be done, but Thursday will be a big step.

"Folks who have been living outside in Montana are going to be inside in heated spaces," Slotnick said. "Quite remarkable. Not only are they under shelter, they're in a place where they get services and a really successful model, because 50% of those who stayed at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space are now in real housing. That's a spectacular success rate."