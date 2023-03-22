Amid reports of rising homelessness in Missoula and beyond, city staff cleaned up two new encampments along the Bitterroot Trail and near the Russell Street Bridge on Thursday.

Parks Department staff, with the help of the Missoula Police Department, removed debris from the two locations where Missoulians were found to be living unsheltered. The latest cleanup efforts came on the heels of an earlier endeavor to address the encampments on Feb. 9.

“I wanted to nip this in the bud,” said Ward 6 City Councilwoman Sandra Vasecka, who alerted city staff to the presence of the encampments after receiving complaints from her constituents.

It took over a month before jurisdictional hurdles could be settled and a plan went into place to remove the encampments, but Vasecka said she was grateful the effort happened more quickly than the two-year process involving the cleanup of the Reserve Street Bridge encampment last year.

“I’m going to get results for my constituents,” Vasecka said.

But the removal of the two encampments could only be a temporary solution, according to Jill Bonny at the Poverello Center.

“We know that the number of people living without shelter is rising,” Bonny said, “and this will continue, especially when the Emergency Winter Shelter closes on April 10. When people have nowhere to go, they will end up camping in places around the community. This is an issue we are seeing all over the state and all over the country, not just in Missoula.”

Bonny explained the removal of the Reserve Street Bridge encampment might have led some unhoused Missoulians to migrate to the new spots along the Bitterroot Trail and near the Russell Street Bridge. Therefore, the presence of the new camps doesn’t necessarily indicate an uptick in unsheltered people.

But some metrics do suggest homelessness is rising in Missoula. The Emergency Winter Shelter saw a surge in demand this season, regularly housing 100 to 120 people and occasionally seeing as many as 160 guests on the coldest nights.

The closure of the Authorized Camping Site in fall 2022 also likely contributed to more unauthorized camping around the city, Bonny said.

“That area was serving 80-plus people,” she pointed out.

Despite efforts to address houselessness throughout the city, Bonny believes the existing infrastructure is insufficient to meet the need in the area.

“We do our best, especially in the winter months, but Missoula has never had enough facilities to serve our unhoused population,” she said. “During the winter months, we are able to serve many more individuals than usual, but people still live outside through the winter months.”

Now, with summer approaching, she expects the homelessness problem to become much more visible.

“We encourage those who have to camp to keep them (camps) safe and healthy,” she stressed. Bonny also highlighted the work of the Homeless Outreach Team, which provides education and resources to people living without houses in Missoula.

Bonny said citizens with concerns about unauthorized camping should reach out to the team at 406-493-7955. Additionally, concerns about mental health or other associated issues should be directed to the Mobile Support Team at 406-552-6210.