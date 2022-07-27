With much debate, city councilors votes to support a crisis service levy as federal funds dry up

A federal faucet of money that’s helped Missoula tackle issues like homelessness, addiction and mental health struggles won’t keep flowing forever, so now local government officials and health care leaders seek a local taxpayer-funded levy to keep those programs going after the checks stop coming.

On Wednesday, Missoula City Council members heard a presentation from a coalition of local residents requesting the council’s support to place a crisis services levy on the November ballot.

“Coalition members recognize that local government has an increased role in providing services to support people experiencing mental health, addiction, or housing crisis, and to facilitate criminal justice reforms,” wrote Jessica Miller, the city’s citizen services manager, in a memo to the council. “Federal American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds allowed the City of Missoula and Missoula County to implement new programs and expand on existing ones to respond to people in crisis. After fiscal year 2023, ARPA funds will no longer be available. Missoula local government needs a dedicated funding source to continue support for our neighbors in crisis.”

Missoula chief administrative officer Dale Bickell said that if the levy would be approved by county voters, the levy would be permanent. No exact amount has been determined by the county yet, but Bickell said it would probably be for up to 20 mills annually, which would raise approximately $5.5 million every year. He estimates the levy would add about $27 to the property tax bill per year for every $100,000 in the assessed value of property. The amount could be changed by the county commissioners before it's placed on the ballot.

Bickell said that the federal American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, has helped pay for a large portion of setting up and operating the Missoula Mobile Support Team, the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space and the Authorized Camping Site. The three shelter sites have been crucial for homeless community members, he said, and they also are places where people can get connected to mental health, behavioral health and other services. The Mobile Support Team acts as a unit to decrease the pressure on local emergency departments and law enforcement by assisting people before they have to be taken to the hospital or jail.

In the end, the council’s Committee of the Whole voted 9-1 to recommend that the Missoula County Commissioners place the levy on the ballot, with council member Sandra Vasecka the only one voting against the measure. The County Commissioners opened a public hearing on July 21 to decide whether to place the levy on the November general election ballot.

“If we don’t take the initiative to be proactive, the money will run out and the problem will get worse,” said council member Amber Sherrill. “This isn’t a partisan issue.”

She said nobody wants more unhoused individuals in their community for a variety of reasons.

“This vote is to show support to have the county commissioners place it on the ballot,” Sherrill said. “Let the voters decide. The idea of doing nothing is a very painful prospect. I’m going to vote to give voters the opportunity to decide.”

Shannon Flanagan, the owner of Flanagan Motors in Missoula, said the city has benefited from an experiment to use federal dollars on programs to impact homelessness, addiction and mental health issues and “take care of people more appropriately.”

“So those funds are going to disappear, which means that that problem will fall on the shoulders of our community more directly now,” he said. “It’s my opinion that if we don’t do anything, this problem will not just disappear. It will get worse and we’ll be back in the bucket that we were in before.”

Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County, said that COVID has worsened homelessness, mental health crises, addiction and other social ills in the community and in the country.

“And Missoula’s local government took action, wisely investing ARPA money to stand up several programs that over time have proven effective in changing and saving lives,” she said. “Programs like the Mobile Support Team, which provides a humane, cost-effective response to people experiencing a mental health crisis.”

She said the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space provides crucial shelter and links people to sustainable housing, breaking a cycle of homelessness for many individuals.

“But without public funding, we’ll lose the ground we’ve gained over the last few years and Missoula will go backwards, and that’s not Missoula,” she said.

John Petroff, the program manager for the Mobile Support Team, told the council that he wanted to clarify comments he made during a July meeting of the Reserve Street Working Group, which were quoted in a Missoulian story on Wednesday. He said that although he has requested a budget of $1.2 million for the next fiscal year, and has been requested to instead have a budget of $900,000, it’s not a “budget cut” as he told the Reserve Street Group. He said that the $900,000 would provide the same level of service the team has provided over the last year, even though the budget last year was $1 million, because they didn't spend the full budget last year and intend to save money in various ways.

Vasecka said she couldn’t vote for the measure because of the tax impact to property owners. She said that the median home sales price in Missoula was nearing $600,000, although she appeared to be confusing the median home sales price with the assessed value of homes.

Hay Patrick told the council that it was important to note that mill levies are based on the assessed value of a home, which is often much lower than the price a home could theoretically be listed for on Zillow. Vasecka acknowledged her mistake and thanked Hay Patrick, but still said she couldn’t vote for the measure.

“I agree (with fellow council members) that this is an opportunity to put it before the voters,” Vasecka said. “I believe we should do that as a completely last resort, and I don’t believe this is a completely last resort.”

All other council members on the committee were fully in support of the measure. Council members Daniel Carlino and Kristen Jordan said they wished that property owners didn’t have to shoulder the burden, and instead they said they wished the money could come out of the police or Sheriff’s Departments budgets. Jordan said that other budgets, like the police department budget, are increased almost every year without a lot of scrutiny.

“We could take any budget we want to the voters, we just choose not to,” Jordan said. “I’m frustrated as heck that it has to go to a levy to get funded because it’s saving lives, saving taxpayers and we’re not doing that with other, less-effective budgets.”

Council member Stacie Anderson said that local governments in Montana are having to ask taxpayers to shoulder more costs of providing services.

“People are dropping the ball at other levels of government, and there is not money in the general fund to absorb something like this,” she said. “But we need to address this need.”