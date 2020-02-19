With new library ready by June, Missoula looks at options for best use of old site

That Florida-based firm was also hired to help create the new Missoula Downtown Master Plan.

"This block presents the opportunity to meet a number of needs in the community and that area of downtown, and this planning effort will sift through those needs to determine priorities and which ones can be best met at that location,” wrote MRA director Ellen Buchanan in a memo to the board.

Buchanan said in exchange for $50,000, the consulting firm would identify multiple development scenarios followed by public presentations and an open house workshop to narrow down the vision for the block.

“One of the components of this study will be massing and height studies to explore what size building will work best in that location, particularly with respect to preserving view sheds,” Buchanan wrote. “Once a redevelopment plan has been developed, (Dover Kohl) will assist the (city and the MRA and the Business Improvement District) in the development of a Request for Proposals or Qualifications to identify partners who can best help realize that vision.”

Both Buchanan and Engen said there appears to be interest from some private businesses for short-term rental of the building in the interim, so that means the building can stay in use as the city works toward a redevelopment plan.