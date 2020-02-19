With new library ready by June, Missoula looks at options for best use of old site

The City of Missoula is proposing to hire consultants to help decide how to best utilize the current Missoula Public Library building and the land it sits on when it becomes vacant this July.
The new library building is being constructed next door to the current one on East Main Street, and is expected to be ready to move in by June. The current library building and the entire city block on which it was built were donated to the city by local businessman and philanthropist Terry Payne. Missoula Mayor John Engen knows the prime downtown location is valuable and, once it's vacant, could serve a variety of needs.
“We’re working with a consulting team to help better understand community need and interest, but affordable housing is clearly a priority,” Engen told the Missoulian. “The market is favorable to affordability, and we have an opportunity to intervene. I’m imagining a mix of housing, office, retail and parking.”
The Missoula Redevelopment Agency is recommending that the agency’s board approve using up to $25,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds from the Front Street Urban Renewal District as a match for a possible grant from the Montana Department of Commerce to hire consulting firm Dover, Kohl & Partners to create a “preferred development scenario” for the library block.
That Florida-based firm was also hired to help create the new Missoula Downtown Master Plan.
"This block presents the opportunity to meet a number of needs in the community and that area of downtown, and this planning effort will sift through those needs to determine priorities and which ones can be best met at that location,” wrote MRA director Ellen Buchanan in a memo to the board.
Buchanan said in exchange for $50,000, the consulting firm would identify multiple development scenarios followed by public presentations and an open house workshop to narrow down the vision for the block.
“One of the components of this study will be massing and height studies to explore what size building will work best in that location, particularly with respect to preserving view sheds,” Buchanan wrote. “Once a redevelopment plan has been developed, (Dover Kohl) will assist the (city and the MRA and the Business Improvement District) in the development of a Request for Proposals or Qualifications to identify partners who can best help realize that vision.”
Both Buchanan and Engen said there appears to be interest from some private businesses for short-term rental of the building in the interim, so that means the building can stay in use as the city works toward a redevelopment plan.
“We’ve got office users outgrowing their space who need a temporary situation, and the existing building will work well for those uses as our planning process plays out,” Engen said.
The MRA board meets Thursday to discuss the request. The Missoula Economic Partnership has said they are putting together an application to the Montana Department of Commerce’s Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund for a planning grant in the amount of $25,000 to match the TIF request.