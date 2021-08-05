With revamped fairgrounds, Western Montana Fair begins next week

With the Western Montana Fair taking place Aug. 11-15, thousands of visitors to the county fairgrounds in Missoula who haven’t been there in a while will be shocked at the recent improvements to the property.
The Missoula County Fairgrounds, at 1101 South Ave. West, has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation project over the past few years with updated food vendor booths, improved restrooms, exquisite landscaping and historically restored buildings. There are also a new historic plaza, more pedestrian and bike paths and a dancing area.
“The whole grounds is one big family friendly space,” said fairgrounds director Emily Brock.
With free admission, the fair will feature free live music, a carnival with rides, rodeos, outdoor barn dances, exhibits, livestock sales, motorcycle racing and all the fried food and tacos you could ever want.
“Every night after the rodeo there’s going to be a show, and the theme this year is Hoedown in Midtown,” Brock said. “You can come here for free, dance with your family, eat from nonprofits and be with other Missoulians.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 11, the opening day of the fair will be First Nations Family Day with Native American dance demonstrations in the historic plaza between noon and 4 p.m. and a tribal flag installation. Local Native American guitarist Dan Dubuque will play at 5 p.m. at the commercial building that day.
A new up-and-coming band called Vigilante Code will fire up some outlaw/alt-country, rock and roll and other tunes on Friday evening, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. at the Commercial Building.
Vocalist and guitarist Chad Lantz said they'll have covers of everyone from Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers to Merle Haggard and Hank Williams Jr., along with plenty of their own material.
"We'll have originals hinging on old 'wild west' nostalgia to good ol' beer-drinking shenanigans," he said. "It's all about the stories in the songs."
Another legendary local band, Reverend Slanky, will bring the funk on Saturday night.
There’s also a new alcohol policy this year that will allow people to walk around with their beer.
“We are not going to have an enclosed beer garden this year and you’re going to be able to walk all over the fairgrounds with your alcohol,” said fairgrounds director Emily Brock. “The brewery culture has really changed the way people drink, and we realize that people are a lot more responsible than they used to be. So there’s no adult-only spaces anymore. You can walk around with your beer and sit with your kids.”
Fair organizer Billie Ayers said they’ve added bars to the grandstands so people don’t have to walk out to grab an adult beverage.
“You’re not going to want to miss a second of the shows every night,” she said.
With the main South Avenue entrance closed off for construction of a new insectarium, there’ll be new parking spots off Russell and other areas, but Brock said there’s more parking than ever before. Parking and beer are cash-only. There's plenty of bicycle parking and the free Mountain Line bus routes 1, 6 and 7 serve the fairgrounds.
The fair is also a huge deal for local 4H clubs and Future Farmers of America chapters, as the kids raise money by selling livestock they've cared for throughout the year.
Katie Williams, an eighth grader at Target Range School, is looking forward to showing her rabbit this year in the junior division after winning first place in the novice division last year. She and her two sisters are members of the Two Rivers 4H Club, and the livestock judging starts earlier in the week before the actual fair.
"I'm very excited," she said. "My best friend will be showing a rabbit this year, too."
Some fair events and activities have entry fees. For more information including maps and a schedule, visit missoulafairgrounds.com.