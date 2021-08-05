With revamped fairgrounds, Western Montana Fair begins next week

A new up-and-coming band called Vigilante Code will fire up some outlaw/alt-country, rock and roll and other tunes on Friday evening, Aug. 13, at 9 p.m. at the Commercial Building.

Vocalist and guitarist Chad Lantz said they'll have covers of everyone from Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers to Merle Haggard and Hank Williams Jr., along with plenty of their own material.

"We'll have originals hinging on old 'wild west' nostalgia to good ol' beer-drinking shenanigans," he said. "It's all about the stories in the songs."

Another legendary local band, Reverend Slanky, will bring the funk on Saturday night.

There’s also a new alcohol policy this year that will allow people to walk around with their beer.

“We are not going to have an enclosed beer garden this year and you’re going to be able to walk all over the fairgrounds with your alcohol,” said fairgrounds director Emily Brock. “The brewery culture has really changed the way people drink, and we realize that people are a lot more responsible than they used to be. So there’s no adult-only spaces anymore. You can walk around with your beer and sit with your kids.”