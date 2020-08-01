With summer powwows canceled, Indigenous Celebration fosters community

Brenda Solorzano, CEO of the Headwaters Foundation, also participated in the run with her daughter, Ali Caudle. Solorzano said she thinks the only way to overcome racism is to overcome the "us versus them" mentality by bringing communities together at events like the run.

"It's an opportunity to get to know a little bit about each other," she said. "At the end of the day, we're just all humans, and the more we can do in these community kind of events to learn about each other, the more we can realize we have a lot in common."

Solorzano said she sees Missoula as a welcoming community and hopes to see more non-Native people attend the event in the future.

"In this time of social unrest over racism in our country, coming out and supporting organizations that represent BIPOC and Indigenous people is an important thing for me to do," she said; BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, People of Color. "One of the things that often happens is people forget that these lands belong to Native people ... and this is a way to elevate this community that has been here forever."

Mark Schuman and Paisley Miles also attended the event with their son and Native foster daughter, whom they are in the process of adopting.