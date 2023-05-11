Missoulian Jason Fellin was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2002. The 46-year-old father to a 5-year-old son hopes a kidney transplant will prolong his life and give him many more years with his family. But in Montana, where there are no transplant centers, the prospects for transplants can be grim.

“Just thinking about being there for him as he gets older, that’s the main motivator,” Fellin said.

Montana’s lack of transplant centers makes life difficult for patients like Fellin in a variety of ways. If he finds a living donor, Fellin would travel to the University of Washington Transplant Center in Seattle for his procedure. The nature of the surgery would require Fellin to stay in Seattle for two to three months.

Fellin said he feels fortunate to have the resources to be able to commit to that time frame, but he realizes many other patients don’t have that luxury.

“It certainly complicates it,” he said. “I think it is (hard) for a lot of people.”

Luckily for Fellin, his donor wouldn’t need to spend the same amount of time in Seattle. But traveling there to donate a kidney would still be a necessary step in the donation process.

“It’s an extra barrier,” he said.

Finding that potential donor is also hard. In a more populated area, Fellin explained, patients in need of organ donations tend to have more opportunities. In Montana, the pool of possible donors is smaller.

“There’s people in the pipeline,” he said, adding he’s hopeful one of those individuals will be a good candidate to donate a kidney. But the entire process takes about six months with physical and mental screenings.

“There’s quite a bit of hoops that they have to go through,” he noted.

There are 104,234 people currently waiting for an organ donor throughout the U.S., according to the Health Resources & Services Administration. Almost 90,000 of those await a kidney, the most sought-after organ.

Nonetheless, it’s important for Fellin to try to find a living donor, because the chances of a successful transplant are much higher than using a deceased person’s organ. Kidneys from living donors typically last twice as long as the alternative. In addition, to receive a deceased person’s organ, a patient’s organ function has to drop below a certain level. While Fellin is on the list for a deceased donation, he continues to search far and wide for a living donor.

The need for a new kidney was a relatively recent development in Fellin’s life. Even though he was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy two decades ago, he said he was fortunate to maintain his kidney function for many years.

It wasn’t until 2016 when his kidney started to decline. In fall 2022, that decline sped up precipitously. Fellin started dialysis and began the search for a donor.

“You can live on dialysis,” he explained, but he added the treatment takes a toll on his body. It impacts longevity and quality of life. One of the main effects is a lack of energy, which makes it hard to care for his young child.

“I’m not able to give him my full attention,” he lamented. Fellin, who works at the Missoula tech company OnX, added that he doesn’t have the energy for any hobbies.

Even if he finds a donor, Fellin acknowledged, some of the perils of his condition could persist. There’s no guarantee the kidney will work in his body, although he said medicine surrounding rejection has improved over the years. But beyond his kidney function, Fellin also has concerns about the mental impact of his disease.

For a patient with a chronic condition like Fellin’s, doctor’s appointments always carry an added sense of anxiety.

Fellin acknowledged that feeling is a fact of life for just about everyone. The uncertainty — of his kidney function, of needing multiple transplants, of his time with his son — is something that bothers Fellin the most.

“It’s just constant,” he said. “it’s certainly heightened living with a disease like this.”

Fellin’s website can be found at dancingkidneys.com.