Witness to history: Mercantile's antique glass tiles shine again
Cold light streamed through cold glass, and Amy Boughton-Engkjer basked in the glow.
For a stained glass artist, the project she’d just completed for the new Missoula Mercantile building seemed restrained: only one color, one shape, in a rigid grid with no room for expression or improvisation. But as the construction workers lifted the hundred-pound-plus panels in place over the old Pharmacy Building entryway, she had a grin six months wide.
That’s how long it took to remove, dismantle, clean, repair and rebuild four prism windows that formed the old-fashioned lighting and cooling system of the original Missoula Mercantile.
“Right before I left, the sun broke out and really lit them up,” Boughton-Engkjer said. “Every angle looks a little different.”
Chinese inventors pioneered some of the first light-bending and magnifying properties of glass in the 12th century. But oddly, glass technology didn’t find nearly as much interest in Asia or the Arab world as it did in Europe. Eyeglasses and lenses started appearing in Western Europe in the 13th and 14th centuries, and Isaac Newton demonstrated how a glass prism could split white light into a rainbow of color in 1665.
The Luxfer Prism Co. opened in 1896. It specialized in leaded glass tiles and panels. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright conceived and patented 41 designs for Luxfer in his late 20s.
The Merc windows had plain glass tiles without Wright’s flower image. But they show up in several places around downtown Missoula, including the line of windows over Clyde Coffee, La Stella Bleu and Moziac Oriental Rugs on South Higgins Avenue and numerous storefronts along the east side of North Higgins. Bozeman’s Saunders Building on Main Street also has them in a storefront, with one of Wright’s embossed designs visible.
At the time, leaded glass often had a greenish tint from iron compounds in the silica. Glassmakers added manganese to offset the green, giving the resulting panel a clear-gray appearance. Adding gold would make it red, explaining why that color so rarely appears in old stained glass displays.
Years of sun exposure turned the tiles a new shade of purple. Boughton-Engkjer said a few hours in a thousand-degree kiln would reverse the process, returning them to the original clear, like a slow-motion pair of photo-sensitive eyeglasses.
Other changes affected the tiles over the decades. Some show sand-blasting damage from when the Merc’s bricks got repointed. Others got coated in white paint from renovation jobs. Daily downtown life left its mark.
“There were coal emissions, the paper mill, Higgins traffic, the trains, the weather, and who knows what was inside the store,” Boughton-Engkjer said. “It took a lot of elbow grease to get off. Sometimes it took thumb grease.”
To start, she soaked the tiles in a solution of half vinegar, half water to loosen the grime. Most tiles needed at least 24 hours before they were ready for scrubbing. Then each took at least a minute of work with a plastic bristle brush and sometimes an abrasive pad to pass muster. The four windows had 504 individual tiles.
Another pair of arched windows in the room above the sidewalk level also has the tiles. Because they were in better structural shape than the lower band, the builders decided to leave them in place. They illuminate the two-story presidential suite of the hotel.
Boughton-Angkjer’s prism windows in the Missoula Mercantile will shine into a future restaurant on the ground floor. They’re not the only artifact recalling the century-old former department store. Dick Anderson Construction Superintendent Brian Nostrant pointed out spots throughout the five-story complex that refer back to the original Merc.
“The voices of those who didn’t want to let go of the old Merc were heard,” Nostrant said. “We’ve got a lot of the old material in here.”
The main lobby facing Pattee Street has a decorative wall 14 feet high and 28 feet long made of piles of the original brick from the old building, while many of the support beams are solid wood pillars. Each guest room door has a molding frame of wood panel, and the Mews' central hallway will feature the building’s long, low boilers transformed into wooden-topped benches. The Mews will be a public indoor social space connecting Higgins Avenue and Pattee Street. All of the salvageable tin plates from the pressed ceiling covers have been stored for use in some of the restaurant and commercial spaces.
The Garden City Pharmacy corner used to be a free-standing building, according to the National Register of Historic Places record. Throughout the 20th century, the Missoula Mercantile building expanded and occasionally swallowed its neighbors, resulting in an interior filled with mis-matched floors and stairways with odd midway landings.
It ended its commercial life as a Macy’s department store in 2010, and was vacant for nearly seven years before Bozeman-based Octagon Partners started demolition and construction of the new hotel. A lengthy court fight with local historic preservation advocates delayed the project.
The future Marriott Hotel complex remains on schedule to open for guests on Feb. 14, Nostrant said. The $38 million project will have 177 rooms in five stories. The first floor will have several restaurants and shops, but those are under separate construction deadlines.
Typical stained glass windows are held together with lead molding. Boughton-Engkjer pulled a piece from her work table, bent it between her fingers, and snipped a bit off with a clipper.
The storefront windows required more industrial support. Their grid was made of zinc H-frames soldered together at 1,300 joints. Making new ones required a chop-saw, because zinc is almost as hard as aluminum.
As she dismantled the old grids, Boughton-Engkjer discovered additional reinforcement. Every third grid line had a thin strip of steel slipped inside the zinc. That gave the panels, which each weigh more than 100 pounds, enough structural stability to hold together.
Because of their textured form, the tiles won’t cut like flat glass. Boughton-Engkjer can shape most glass by scoring one side with a cutting point and then snapping it with pliers. The tiles must be sawn with a diamond saw, and then have their edges beveled with a grinding tool.
As she worked, Boughton-Engkjer found some glass tiles were too scratched, chipped or abraded to reuse. Fortunately, the deconstruction crew from Home Resources had found other tiles during the take-down of the original building. She was able to supplement about 80 replacements to fill the original space.
There may be one bit of good fortune to come from the federal government shutdown. Boughton-Engkjer’s husband, Cory Engkjer put in a 60-hour week helping clean and fit the panels while on furlough from the Rocky Mountain Research Station in Missoula. Her father, 82-year-old Bill Boughton, also joined the work party.
“Dad built his own cabin from scratch,” Boughton-Angkjer said of her artistic upbringing. “All the logs were hand-peeled and Scandinavian-scribed. My brother liked to paint and draw, but I always liked to work with my hands. Dad and I put together a transmission for my car once.”
At the University of Montana, she studied linguistics with a minor in Spanish. While contemplating careers as an English language teacher overseas, she happened to see a Minneapolis Star-Tribune story about stained glass art improving home values. Plans changed.
Instead of going to Korea or Japan, Boughton-Angkjer stayed in Missoula and took stained glass classes. She got a commission to make a stained glass fixture for a downtown bar where she worked. Architects noticed, so she made some business cards. Pretty soon, she needed a brochure. Amy Boughton Studios was rolling.
“Before I knew it, I was creating a full-fledged business,” she said. “I decided to see if I could live off stained glass for a year. That was 12 years ago.”
Boughton-Angkjer works almost exclusively by commission, although she has made a few pieces for general display. She said the ability to collaborate with clients, knowing the exact specifications of where a piece will fit into a window space or door sill, is more rewarding than trying to rework something to fit an architectural restriction.
“I love entryways,” she said. “It’s the initiation to someone’s home. I love how the sunlight changes the panels from morning to night.”