Wolf-killing bills draw expert opposition

A hearing on two controversial wolf-killing bills pitted those who believe state wildlife managers aren’t listening to hunters against those who believe legislators aren’t listening to science.

“The people felt they have not had a voice with the (state Fish and Wildlife) commission,” Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, told the House Fish and Wildlife Committee on Tuesday as he closed debate on SB 267 and SB 314. “That is the attitude, the feeling, the people I represent have. That’s why this legislation comes forward.”

Brown’s bills would allow reimbursement of expenses “related to the hunting or trapping of wolves” and give the Fish and Wildlife Commission authority to reduce Montana’s wolf population by allowing unlimited kills by licensed hunters, baiting and use of night-vision or spotlighting equipment to hunt wolves at night.

The hearing took place the same day a letter signed by dozens of wildlife professionals objected to the overall trend of predator killing. The signers included 16 retired Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks employees, three former commissioners of the state Fish and Wildlife Commission and 1,561 years of combined experience.