Wolf-killing bills draw expert opposition

A hearing on two controversial wolf-killing bills pitted those who believe state wildlife managers aren’t listening to hunters against those who believe legislators aren’t listening to science.
“The people felt they have not had a voice with the (state Fish and Wildlife) commission,” Sen. Bob Brown, R-Thompson Falls, told the House Fish and Wildlife Committee on Tuesday as he closed debate on SB 267 and SB 314. “That is the attitude, the feeling, the people I represent have. That’s why this legislation comes forward.”
Brown’s bills would allow reimbursement of expenses “related to the hunting or trapping of wolves” and give the Fish and Wildlife Commission authority to reduce Montana’s wolf population by allowing unlimited kills by licensed hunters, baiting and use of night-vision or spotlighting equipment to hunt wolves at night.
The hearing took place the same day a letter signed by dozens of wildlife professionals objected to the overall trend of predator killing. The signers included 16 retired Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks employees, three former commissioners of the state Fish and Wildlife Commission and 1,561 years of combined experience.
“We find these bills to be based on misinformation about wildlife, misinformation about the effects of predators on prey species, and a lack of understanding about the complexity of natural environments,” the letter writers wrote. “Detailed wildlife policy should be science-based and set by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission with the input of the public, not by the legislature.”
In addition to Brown’s SB 267 and SB 314, the letter writers oppose allowing neck snares and extending the trapping season for wolves (HB 224 and HB 225), the prohibition on allowing FWP staff from relocating grizzly bears captured outside recovery areas (SB 337), allowing hound hunting for black bears (HB 468), and the restructuring of the Fish and Game Commission to require four of its seven members to be “engaged in agricultural production” (SB 306).
“These bills will harm the image of hunters and hunting in Montana,” the letter continued. “For decades Montana has been a leader in science-based wildlife management in the U.S. These bills are not based on science and are harmful to wildlife and the hunting heritage of Montana.”
The signers included Chris Servheen, who led the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s grizzly recovery effort for 35 years, retired FWP regional supervisor Harvey Nyberg, retired FWP wolf biologist Diane Boyd, former Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation CEO Gary Wolfe and biologist and author Douglas Chadwick, along with numerous biologists and wildlife experts from state and federal agencies in Utah, Alaska and Montana as well as the Blackfeet and Flathead Indian reservations.
FWP Chief of Staff Quentin Kujala said Montana hunters and trappers kill more than 300 wolves a year, between a quarter and a third of the estimated 1,200 wolves in the state.
Most of the state's elk hunting districts are over their population objectives, which has prompted FWP to offer "shoulder seasons" in some areas allowing additional months of hunting to reduce elk numbers beyond the regular big game rifle season.
On questioning from Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, Brown acknowledged his wolf kill reimbursement bill had no oversight to check who was getting paid for what expenses.
Derek Goldman of the Endangered Species Coalition said financial reports from an organization in Idaho that developed the reimbursement program showed its leadership and family members were among the top recipients of the payments. He added that while the program is billed as a privately funded opportunity, the Idaho organization now has Idaho state taxpayers to fund part of the reimbursements.