Wolves wandering Missoula's South Hills? Local man's sighting raises questions

From songbirds at the window feeder to elk on Mount Jumbo, Missoulians are used to seeing wildlife munching meals around town.

Scott Peryam was walking around the top of Hillview Way on Monday when he spotted something much different — a possible pair of wolves.

“Sometimes you see elk, sometimes you see deer, or wild turkeys,” Peryam said of his South Hills ambles. “Sometimes I take a picture of the snow if the day is nice.

“Then I saw the two, ah, principals,” he said of the canine pair trotting across a ranch field above the South Hills water tower. “I do a lot of hunting. I’ve seen tons of coyotes. The first thing I thought was: these were big.”

Domestic dogs, coyotes or wolves, the two gray canines were about 300 yards away when Peryam got out his binoculars to take a better look. He also got photos with his cellphone camera, although the “principals” are too far away for a zoom to provide any more conclusive detail.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks carnivore specialist Tyler Parks said the photos aren’t conclusive. But he added Missoula’s wildland-urban interface has plenty of the wild, including wolves.