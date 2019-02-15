The woman suspected of playing a role in the gruesome 2017 killings in a Missoula basement has rejected plea agreements made so far by prosecutors, her defense attorney said during a hearing Friday.
Tiffanie Pierce, believed to have been involved in dismembering two people and attempting to dissolve their bodies in tubs of acid in August 2017, has been unwilling to take the plea deals offered by prosecutors at the Missoula County Attorney’s Office, said Brian Smith, one of her attorneys.
Her co-defendant and boyfriend at the time, Augustus Standingrock, took a plea agreement in December. In exchange for his guilty pleas on two counts of deliberate homicide, he will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Standingrock admitted in open court then that he had fatally stabbed 24-year-old Jackson Wiles in Pierce’s basement, reportedly because Wiles had sexually assaulted someone close to Standingrock. He said he then handed the knife to Pierce, who did the same to 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett.
Pierce’s defense intends to argue at trial that she did not invite the victims to the home, didn’t bring them to the basement or provide the knife, while hanging much of the incident on Standingrock’s inclination to harm Wiles for the alleged sexual assault.
Additionally, the defense will bring a witness to trial to explain to jurors that people don’t always react under stress as a lay person might expect them to, Smith said Friday.
This witness was a sticking point at Friday’s hearing. With trial prepared to begin March 1, prosecutors requested either more time to prepare a counter argument to the psychologist’s testimony or that Judge James Wheelis exclude the witness altogether. Wheelis ultimately decided to allow the witness and push the trial back. A new date was not set on Friday.
Pierce will still go to trial on April 12 for charges related to a different incident that took place weeks before the double homicide. In that case, referred to as the “Montana Street case,” Pierce is alleged to have broken into a home on that street, demanded money and drugs, and repeatedly stabbed a woman in the chest and the neck. Investigators reportedly believed Standingrock was also involved in that incident, although he was never charged. In that case, Pierce faces one count of deliberate attempted homicide and assault with a weapon.
She faces two counts of deliberate homicide for the killings of Wiles and Pickett. The next hearing in the case is set for Feb. 22.