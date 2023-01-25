Woman admits to lying to authorities in Sanders County international kidnapping case

A Texas woman admitted to federal charges accusing her of lying to FBI agents about the whereabouts of her son, who is facing international kidnapping charges after he allegedly absconded to Costa Rica with his 4-year-old son.

Candace K. Bright, 68, of Midland, Texas, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to false statements during a video court appearance from Midland, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen DeSoto presided.

A sentencing date was set for May 31. Bright faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

On Aug. 19, 2021, federal court documents allege Bright’s son and co-defendant, Jacob I. Strong, didn’t return his 4-year-old son to the child’s mother at the end of Strong’s visitation period.

Deputies in Sanders County were unable to locate Strong or the child. Sanders County charged Strong on Aug. 31 with felony parental inference, which prompted the FBI to open an investigation into the case, the press release stated.

FBI agents interviewed Bright on Oct. 4, 2021. The agent told Bright that lying to a federal officer is a crime, to which Bright reportedly responded “I know.” Charging documents say Bright lied to the FBI, telling them she didn’t know Strong’s whereabouts and she hadn’t seen them since Aug. 17, 2021, two days before Strong allegedly didn’t show up with the child.

In December 2021, Bright called the FBI agent and denied again knowing where her son and grandson were located.

A month later in January 2022, the FBI learned Strong and the child left the U.S. near Midland, Texas in October 2021. They drove to Costa Rica through Mexico, according to the press release.

Bright was traveling with the two on and off since August, and she reportedly knew Strong’s whereabouts during her conversations with federal authorities. Court documents allege that she was also physically present when the two left Texas for Costa Rica, and used encrypted messaging services to communicate with Strong.

“Had Bright been honest with the FBI, Strong and his son likely would have been found in the fall of 2021,” the press release stated. “Instead, based largely on Bright’s false statements, Strong was not arrested until May 22, 2022, nine months after he absconded with his son.”

Strong is charged with international parental kidnapping and conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping. He pleaded not guilty in August 2022, and currently has a trial scheduled for Jan. 30, federal court filings show.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Lowney are prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.