Woman arrested for high-speed chase in Missoula, Ravalli counties

A woman has been arrested for allegedly leading Missoula and Ravalli officers on a prolonged, high-speed chase down Highway 93 on Saturday.

Katrina R. Storms, 34, is charged with eight felony counts of criminal endangerment. She is also charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer, all misdemeanors.

Missoula County sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the area of Mullan Road and Pulp Mill Road about 11:35 a.m. Saturday when a red Subaru Forester ran through an intersection without attempting to stop, according to charging documents.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop. When he approached the car, the driver, identified as Storms, started apologizing. The car then started to move forward and accelerated away, traveling east on Mullan Road toward Missoula.

The deputy engaged in a pursuit through Missoula and into Ravalli County. Storms reached speeds topping 100 miles per hour several times during the chase, charging documents said. She passed into oncoming lanes of traffic, blew through red lights and passed vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway. She caused near-collisions at high speeds with several cars and, at one point, collided with one other car and sped away.

