Woman arrested for high-speed chase in Missoula, Ravalli counties

A woman has been arrested for allegedly leading Missoula and Ravalli officers on a prolonged, high-speed chase down Highway 93 on Saturday.
Katrina R. Storms, 34, is charged with eight felony counts of criminal endangerment. She is also charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, fleeing from or eluding a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer, all misdemeanors.
Missoula County sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the area of Mullan Road and Pulp Mill Road about 11:35 a.m. Saturday when a red Subaru Forester ran through an intersection without attempting to stop, according to charging documents.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop. When he approached the car, the driver, identified as Storms, started apologizing. The car then started to move forward and accelerated away, traveling east on Mullan Road toward Missoula.
The deputy engaged in a pursuit through Missoula and into Ravalli County. Storms reached speeds topping 100 miles per hour several times during the chase, charging documents said. She passed into oncoming lanes of traffic, blew through red lights and passed vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway. She caused near-collisions at high speeds with several cars and, at one point, collided with one other car and sped away.
Storms led officers down Reserve Street and passed through a red light at the intersection of Reserve and South Third Street West, almost striking two cars.
She was struck by another car as she passed through South Avenue West, the documents said. She sped away from that scene, continuing south on Highway 93. Deputies noted speeds of about 110 miles per hour near the area of Hayes Creek Road on Highway 93 South.
Ravalli County officers joined the pursuit and deployed spike strips near Bass Creek Road. Storms had evaded spike strips twice before by passing into oncoming lanes of traffic.
Officers had to abandon their spike strip efforts to avoid being seriously injured by Storms’ car as it continued traveling, entering northbound lanes, the documents said. At one point, the car traveled toward a Stevensville police officer, who ducked behind a guard rail for protection.
Storms’ Subaru eventually passed over more spike strips, puncturing all four tires. She continued driving south and started slowing because of the tire deflation. A deputy rammed the Subaru with his patrol vehicle to bring her to a stop.
The only other occupant of the vehicle was a puppy, the documents said. Storms provided a false name to law enforcement several times before officials were able to identify her. A bond has not yet been set.