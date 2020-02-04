Woman charged after blaze at Alberton church

One woman is facing multiple felonies after a basement fire at the United Methodist Church in Alberton was squashed early Monday morning, according to officials.

The 108-year-old building was burning from the bottom up when crews with the Frenchtown Rural Fire District and Mineral County Sheriff’s Office responded, said Mel Holtz with the district.

No injuries were reported after the fire was knocked down as no one appeared to be in the building when crews arrived, Holtz said.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone said the female suspect was arrested and cited with felony arson and burglary. The woman, who was not named in the release, is expected to make an initial appearance on Feb. 19, according to Boone. Mineral County Justice Court staff could not confirm the woman's name when reached by phone Tuesday.

The church, built in 1912, said Holtz, sustained heavy fire damage in the basement and significant smoke damage upstairs.

Frenchtown Rural and Mineral County law enforcement are coordinating with deputies from the State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the burn, Holtz said.

