Woman charged in connection with Missoula fatal bike crash

A woman has been charged in connection with a February 2021 crash near Stephens Avenue and East Bickford Street that left a bicyclist dead.

Emily J. Erbacher faces one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence — a felony. She pleaded not guilty to the charge in October.

The crash happened on the evening of Feb. 12, 2021. Officers responded and made contact with Erbacher, the owner of a Hyundai Santa Fe that was found at the scene — it was still running and had a large dent on the left-front area, Missoula County charging documents said. The windshield had a large, circular impact indent on the passenger side.

The victim, Richard Janousek, 62, was lying 10 to 20 feet away on the roadway. He lost his life a few days after the crash, succumbing to a head injury.

Erbacher was visibly upset and repeatedly expressed concern for Janousek, documents said. She told police she was leaving a local restaurant after getting off work, and that she did not see the cyclist at the time of the collision. She could only remember the impact and applying her brakes. She dialed 911 immediately after the accident.

Police didn’t locate any witnesses to the actual crash, but many people stopped to help afterward.

When officers asked Erbacher if she had consumed any alcohol that evening, she initially told them she had two mixed drinks after work over the course of about 30 to 60 minutes. They transported her to the hospital, where she admitted to also having had two shots in addition to the two mixed drinks, charging documents said.

Detectives also spoke with the friend Erbacher was with while she was drinking at the restaurant — he recalled that Erbacher did not seem intoxicated or impaired.

In an interview with Erbacher a few weeks later, she admitted to consuming five alcoholic drinks, but reiterated she didn’t feel too impaired to drive. Her toxicology report showed her BAC was .144 following the crash, almost twice the legal limit.

Erbacher is not currently in custody. The case is pending trial in Missoula County District Court.

