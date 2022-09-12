 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dead after jumping out of car in Lolo, officials say

A woman is dead after officials said she jumped out of a moving car near Lolo over the weekend.

Missoula sheriff’s deputies got a call for suspicious activity near the intersection of Highway 93 and Delarka Drive on Sunday morning at 4:16 a.m., according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle. The caller, a man driving the car, tried to resuscitate the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the press release stated.

The incident temporarily closed southbound lanes on Highway 93 south.

The investigation is ongoing. The name of the woman hasn’t been released yet.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the female passenger during this very difficult time,” the press release stated.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with details regarding the incident to contact investigating detectives at 406-258-4610 or 406-531-0337. 

