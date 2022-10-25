Woman dead following shooting on Blackfeet Reservation

A woman is dead after suffering a gunshot injury on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation last week, officials report.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 17, Blackfeet Law Enforcement officers responded to a shooting within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation, a press release from Blackfeet Law Enforcement stated.

First responders found an adult woman with a gunshot wound. They performed first aid. She was brought to Indian Health Services located in Browning, and was later flown to Benefis Hospital in Great Falls. She died from her injuries, the release stated.

The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. The press release didn’t provide the woman’s name.

FBI Spokesperson Sandra Barker said on Tuesday she didn't have a timeline of when the deceased's name might be released, but said it's an "ongoing death investigation."

"I can tell you there is no threat to public safety at this time," she added.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the FBI, Shelby Montana Resident Agency at 406-424-8411.