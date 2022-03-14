 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman dead in Highway 2 crash

A Marion woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 2. 

The driver, a 69-year-old woman, was traveling westbound around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday, according to a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol. The accident occurred at mile marker 106 near Marion. 

Her 2007 Ford F250 drifted to the right and hit a post, officers said. The truck went onto an embankment and rolled into some trees.

The victim was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol and speed are not suspected factors, the report said. Road conditions were listed as wet at the time of the crash. 

