Woman dead, man in hospital following Missoula domestic violence homicide

A woman lost her life and a man is in the hospital after a domestic violence homicide in Missoula early Monday morning.

Missoula police responded to a report of stabbing on the 1200 block of South First Street West at 1:15 a.m. A male caller said he had been stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend. When officers arrived, the man did not answer and police were forced to kick in the door, according to a Tuesday news release.

When they entered, law enforcement found a deceased woman in the living room area with multiple stab wounds.

The man was verbally responsive in the bedroom and had several knife wounds as well. He was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to recover from his injuries, the release said.

The name of the victim has not been released. Her body was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday morning.

An arrest has not been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

There are many resources available in Missoula for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

The Missoula YWCA provides 24-hour crisis counseling, emergency shelter, transitional housing, mental health counseling, legal support and support groups for victims of crime. Their phone number is 406-542-1944.

The Missoula City-County Crime Victim Advocate Program provides legal advocacy for victims of crimes. Advocates can help you obtain a restraining order, report a crime to police or navigate options available to you through the justice system. They can be reached at 406-258-3830.

UM's Student Advocacy Resource Center also provides support for survivors of violence and harassment. They offer free and confidential counseling, advocacy and a 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559.

