A 28-year-old woman from Kansas died in Glacier National Park Monday afternoon when she fell into Avalanche Creek and was swept down a gorge.

Park spokesperson Gina Kerzman announced the death in a statement on Tuesday. The woman, whom the statement did not identify, "fell off a rocky overhang" and into the creek. Bystanders spotted her in the water as she passed under the bridge where Trail of the Cedars crosses the creek. The trail crosses the creek just before the creek passes the Avalanche Campground and flows into McDonald Creek at Going-to-the-Sun Road. The people entered the creek, pulled the woman out, began CPR and called 911.

Glacier National Park rangers and crews from ALERT Air Ambulance and Three Rivers Ambulance responded to the 911 calls, Kerzman stated, but ALERT personnel determined at the creek bank that the woman was dead. Rangers then transported the woman's body to the Avalanche Lake Trailhead for a transfer to funeral services.

Avalanche Creek flows out of Avalanche Lake, which sits about 2.15 miles southeast and up the mountain from Going-to-the-Sun Road east of Lake McDonald. The creek drops about 500 feet in elevation — at times through a narrow, constricted gorge — in that distance. The creek flows into McDonald Creek about 4 miles northeast and upstream of Lake McDonald.

Monday's death was the first reported death in the park this year.