Woman dies in Columbia Falls after falling through a skylight

A 20-year-old woman is dead after falling roughly 40 feet through a skylight at Columbia Falls High School in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m. Columbia Falls police responded to a medical emergency at Columbia Falls High School, according to a press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department.

They found a woman with injuries in medical distress. Life-saving emergency care was unsuccessful, and the woman died from her wounds, the police department reported.

An investigation determined the woman gained access to the roof of the high school gym with two other people for unknown reasons. She fell through a skylight and hit the gym floor, the police department reported.

The fall was about 40 feet from the top of the roof onto the basketball court floor, Columbia Falls Police Lieutenant Gary Denham said. Neither the woman or the people she was with had any connection to the high school.

Her identity isn't being released until her next of kin are notified.