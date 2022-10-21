Woman dies in Highway 93 crash Thursday evening

A 62-year-old woman died on Thursday evening in a fatal collision north of Polson.

Lake County emergency teams responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash at 7:15 p.m. The incident happened north of mile marker 65 by Jette Hill and Sunnyslope, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Colleen Kelley, of Polson, died as a result of the collision. She was the only occupant in one of the cars, the release stated. The condition of the passengers in the second car was not provided.

Traffic was diverted for over two hours. Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident, while the Lake County Coroner’s Office is looking into the cause of death.

“We send out condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Kelley,” the press release stated.