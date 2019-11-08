A 58-year-old Missoula woman drowned after falling into the Clark Fork River on Sunday, authorities said Friday.
Linda Bolin was found downriver from where she fell into the water, possibly from a wheelchair, said Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli.
In a text on Thursday, Missoula Police Department spokesman Travis Welsh said she was reported to have fallen near the 1100 block of West Broadway. Maricelli said she had been behind Imagine Nation Brewing drinking with friends.
Welsh said the woman was found by the Missoula Fire Department and MESI, or Missoula Emergency Services Inc. He said she was transported to the hospital.
Friday, Maricelli said the medical examiner indicated accidental drowning as cause of death.