{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock image

A 58-year-old Missoula woman drowned after falling into the Clark Fork River on Sunday, authorities said Friday.

Linda Bolin was found downriver from where she fell into the water, possibly from a wheelchair, said Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli.

In a text on Thursday, Missoula Police Department spokesman Travis Welsh said she was reported to have fallen near the 1100 block of West Broadway. Maricelli said she had been behind Imagine Nation Brewing drinking with friends.

Welsh said the woman was found by the Missoula Fire Department and MESI, or Missoula Emergency Services Inc. He said she was transported to the hospital.

Friday, Maricelli said the medical examiner indicated accidental drowning as cause of death.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Correction

This story has been updated to correct the location the drowned woman was found in the Clark Fork River. Law enforcement did not provide a specific distance she was found from where she fell into the river.

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0