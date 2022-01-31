Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle crash

One woman is deceased following a pedestrian-vehicle crash over the weekend in Missoula.

Around midnight Friday night and into Saturday morning, Missoula police received a call from a driver who reported hitting a pedestrian. Officers responded to the area of South Avenue 26th Street, a news release from Missoula police said.

They found a woman who was in her 60s in the street with other individuals who were attempting to preform CPR. She was declared deceased shortly afterward.

The incident is being investigated and the driver is being cooperative with law enforcement, the release said. From initial findings, it's been determined the driver was traveling east on South Avenue at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors.

The woman's identity has not been released yet.

The Missoula Police Department is seeking any witnesses of the collision. If you have any information relevant to the collision, please contact Detective Griesse at (406) 552-6282.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.