Woman pleads guilty to killing son in February DUI crash

Megan Beard, 34, was arraigned in Missoula District Court on Thursday. She pleaded guilty to five felony charges: vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment and criminal endangerment.

On Feb. 15, Beard was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 87 on U.S. Highway 93 south of Missoula. Her 10-year-old son died from injuries inflicted by the crash. Her other two children, then 8 and 6, were also in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries from their seat belts, court documents said. When she was driving, Beard’s blood alcohol content was .221, almost three times the legal limit.