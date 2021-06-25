 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman pleads guilty to killing son in February DUI crash
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Woman pleads guilty to killing son in February DUI crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
megan beard

Megan Beard

A woman pleaded guilty Thursday to killing her son earlier this year in a DUI crash on U.S. Highway 93.

Megan Beard, 34, was arraigned in Missoula District Court on Thursday. She pleaded guilty to five felony charges: vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment and criminal endangerment.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta presided. 

On Feb. 15, Beard was involved in a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 87 on U.S. Highway 93 south of Missoula. Her 10-year-old son died from injuries inflicted by the crash. Her other two children, then 8 and 6, were also in the vehicle and sustained minor injuries from their seat belts, court documents said. When she was driving, Beard’s blood alcohol content was .221, almost three times the legal limit.

Beard was remanded to the custody of the Missoula County Sheriff. Sentencing was set for Aug. 20.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News