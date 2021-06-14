Woman released from custody after allegedly drunk driving, reaching speeds up to 70 mph

A Missoula woman spent the weekend in jail after allegedly driving drunk at estimated speeds of 60 to 70 mph, crashing into trees and resisting arrest.

Jade N. Ygnatowiz, 33, appeared Monday in Missoula County Justice Court on one count of criminal endangerment and one count of assaulting a peace officer, both felonies. She also faces three additional misdemeanor charges.

Police responded to multiple calls about an accident near the Good Food Store at the intersection of Russell and South Third Street West shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

Two witnesses told officers that the suspect, identified as Ygnatowiz, was driving a Cadillac SUV and nearly hit their car when she passed, according to charging documents.

Ygnatowiz then tried to make a right-hand turn onto South Third Street West and lost control, careening across all lanes of Third Street and off the road into a guardrail, curb, sidewalk and then a fence in an intersection.

She then drove back onto the roadway, driving in the wrong direction, nearly causing a head-on collision with an oncoming car. Her car started to fishtail and eventually collided with a line of trees in front of some apartments, causing the trees to fall on vehicles below.