Local law enforcement is investigating a report of a man leaping from the bushes and grabbing a woman's arm near the University of Montana campus Monday night.
The university issued an alert Tuesday about the report. A woman told UM and Missoula police that she was walking from her vehicle to her residence on the 600 block of E. Sixth St. at 11 p.m. when a man she did not recognize "jumped from the bushes and attempted to grab her arm."
The woman began screaming and the man then ran away, she told law enforcement. Police were unable to find a suspect in the area.
The University of Montana Police Department was not immediately available for comment on any updates Wednesday morning.
The man is described as a white male, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, approximately 200 pounds, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call UMPD at 243-6131.