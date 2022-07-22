Woman rescued from river in Missoula, condition unknown

A woman who was not breathing was rescued from the Clark Fork River in Missoula on Friday afternoon.

According to the Missoula Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. to a report of a person in the water and not breathing, just upstream of the Van Buren Street footbridge. Dave Wolter, battalion chief of the Missoula Fire Department, said that when rescuers arrived on scene, "we found a group of folks that had assisted her out of the river and had started bystander CPR."

Eleven firefighters responded, according to the department.

The woman, whom Wolter estimated was middle-age, wasn't wearing a personal flotation device when rescuers arrived on the riverbank, but Wolter didn't know if she wore one in the water. Because the woman had a pulse, he said, "we just proceeded with medical treatment on the scene, all while she was located at the bottom of a very steep riverbank probably 20, 25 feet high."

Firefighters moved the woman up the bank using low-angle rope rescue techniques and transported her to Providence St. Patrick Hospital downtown. Wolter did not know the woman's status upon admission to the hospital. St. Patrick Communication Director Stacy Rogge was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

In a news release about the incident, the fire department urged people recreating in water to have a buddy with them and to wear a personal flotation device.

"Hope everybody has fun and is safe out there," Wolter said. "There's a lot of people out on the river today."