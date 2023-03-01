A woman who shot and killed a 6-month-old husky puppy last September received a deferred sentence this week.

Amber R. Barnes was cited for first offense cruelty to animals. On Tuesday, she pleaded no contest to the charge in Flathead County Justice Court and was given a six-month deferred sentence, court filings show.

The husky was among a group of 18 dogs and puppies, including German shepherd mixes, that had been abandoned on national forest land in northwestern Montana last September, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigators were contacted after someone flagged a person harvesting a wolf in the same area the dogs were located.

According to the citation document, Barnes, a Martin City resident, shot the dog on the Aurora Basin Road in the Doris Ridge area on Sept. 24, 2022.

Her social media post showing the dead husky was widely shared online following the shooting.

Barnes was also ordered to complete an online hunting safety course, and she can’t use her rifle for six months. A $585 fine was also suspended by the court.

After they were found, the puppies were turned over to the Flathead County Animal Shelter.

Rob Berryhill, who works at the Flathead County Animal Shelter, said as of Wednesday, all of the puppies had been adopted out to happy homes. Some of the dogs tested positive for the parvo virus when they first came into the shelter’s care, but they were given vaccines and tested negative before they were adopted.