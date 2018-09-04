A Missoula woman last week pleaded guilty to causing a head-on collision in the Miller Creek area earlier this year.
Amanda Mays, 24 at the time of her arrest, was also suspected of being high on compressed air on March 12 when she passed a vehicle in a prohibited zone and smashed into an oncoming vehicle, injuring one of its passengers.
On Aug. 29, Mays signed a plea deal agreeing to plead guilty to felony criminal endangerment, making false reports to law enforcement, failure to stop at an accident scene where a person is injured and driving with a suspended or revoked license. The driving while under the influence of drugs charge was dismissed in the agreement.
In the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend Mays be sentenced to a three-year deferred sentenced for the felony endangerment charge, as well as six months in county jail, all suspended, for each of the other charges. The county jail sentences would run concurrently to the deferred sentence.
The parties also agreed to more than $1,200 in restitution.
Montana Highway Patrol was first to respond to the accident scene, where the victims told troopers a woman carrying a sack of cans or bottles left the area immediately after the crash. Half an hour later, Mays reportedly called 911 to report her vehicle had been stolen. When Missoula Police responded to the call, they found she matched the description of the woman who fled the scene.
A further investigation found Mays had gone to Wal-Mart earlier that night and bought four cans of compressed air, which prosecutors said is "commonly inhaled to get high." She then sat in the vehicle for a moment before driving away, surveillance footage reportedly showed.
Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks said Tuesday while the can may primarily contain compressed air, the chemicals in with it can still cause impairment and therefore fall under the term of illegal substances. The county attorney's office has charged several such cases in recent years, including one in which a man crashed into a house.
Such cases are difficult, he said, because a delay in the blood draw could create a window of time in which the chemicals dissipate and don't appear in the results.
Mays' sentencing has been set for Oct. 9.