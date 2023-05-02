Marcie Timmons pulled her partner Brian Walter in his wheelchair up to a sign on the Grant Creek Trail. Standing behind him, she peered over his shoulder and gently pointed at different features.

Walter, who is 88 years old, grabbed Timmons hand and held it to his chest. He squeezed her hand several times and smiled. Walter was one of two men who first advocated for and helped create the Grant Creek Trail, beginning in 2007.

“It was all worth it,” Timmons said in Walter’s ear.

Timmons and Walter were among more than 30 people who gathered under the hot sun in Missoula on Monday to witness dedication of two new signs on the Grant Creek Trail, a paved path spanning just over three miles through open pastures north of town.

A collaborative effort between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, Séliš-Ql̓ispe Culture Committee, Grant Creek Trail Association, and Missoula City and County, the two new signs share historical information about the original stewards of the land.

One sign, located near the intersection of Grant Creek Road and Prospect Drive, features a map of culturally relevant rivers, photos and text describing the importance of the area. According to the sign, the Missoula area was “the single greatest digging ground for the chief of our foods: the bitterroot.”

The Séliš and Ql̓ispe people once camped there, and in 1855 about 6 miles southwest of the area, the tribes met with U.S. officials to negotiate the Hellgate Treaty, which established the sovereign Flathead Reservation.

The second sign, about eight-tenths of a mile up the road at the intersection of Grant Creek Road and Gleneagle Way, includes information on the origins of the place name “Missoula.”

According to the sign, in 1860, Christopher Higgins and Frank Worden established a Hell Gate Trading Post. Five years later, they moved the business to the confluence of Rattlesnake Creek and the Clark Fork River.

Higgins’ wife, Julia Priscilla, who at the time was 16 years old, suggested a new name for the business. In Salish, the middle Clark Fork River is called Nmesulé, meaning “shimmering cold waters.” Julia replaced the “n” with an “m” and then anglicized Mesulé as Missoula.

Sadie Peone-Stops, who works at the Séliš-Ql̓ispe Culture Committee, said the new signs “bring connection.”

“They help students and community members learn about the landscape and the people who lived here,” she said.

Tribal Elder Stephen Small Salmon smiled as he addressed the crowd.

“Today is really nice,” he said. “They put signs up here for a reason. To show you … this is our land. This is Indian land.”

CSKT Chairman Tom McDonald said educating people on a sense of place, is “absolutely wonderful.”

“This is a good start,” he said. “I think we want to continue this messaging in all our open spaces … especially considering the sheer amount of people moving here.”

Thompson Smith, who also works at the culture committee, said the signs promote education.

“And with that knowledge and understanding comes respect,” he said.

The tribes and other partners in October dedicated signs at Beartracks Bridge in a massive Indigenous People’s Day celebration. And several speakers mentioned that one of those signs has since been vandalized. Smith said that sign is being repaired and will be replaced, and he added that what happened at Beartracks “is rare, considering the hundreds of signs we have in the community.”

Big Sky High School will soon have Salish language signage throughout the building. Snpaqsin Morigeau, a senior at the school, oversaw the project. The signs will welcome visitors in Salish, and 14-foot banners in the school's main hall will say "be respectful," "be responsible" and "be an eagle" in Salish.

Smith said ultimately the signs bring forward “voices and stories that otherwise wouldn’t be known.”