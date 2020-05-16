Wood magic: Swan Valley artisan's home, furnishings made history

Stark used a lot of lodgepole, straight-grained and readily available, but also other local materials of junior, ponderosa pine, fir, larch and even quaking aspen — “all painstakingly peeled and seasoned without the marks of a knife,” Chaffin said.

"That guy could do anything with the old hand tools," marveled Henry Meyer, who joined Stark in his log home and furniture crafting business in the mid-1960s. "He was terrific. He was a perfectionist. Everything had to be just so."

"It was like going on a vacation working with him, to be learning things and to be working in a place like Lindbergh Lake, and to be working with somebody that was so extremely knowledgeable about almost anything," Meyer told Vernon in the 2003 interview "There was nothing you couldn't talk to him about that he didn't know."

Marie Stark furnished inspiration, “dreaming up ideas while she does the upholstering in the ‘crows nest’ above the living room,” Chaffin wrote.

The crow's nest, designed and built by John, “is the answer to a dream for any woman who sews, with its unique fold-up cutting table, sewing machines and moth-proof drawers. Marie can look down over the railing and make suggestions, or approve the odd specimens John brings in from his prowling the timber.”