 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work blocks Hwy 200 by Marshall Canyon
editor's pick alert top story

Work blocks Hwy 200 by Marshall Canyon

{{featured_button_text}}
Highway 200 Erosion

High flows on the Clark Fork River along the Highway 200 near Marshall Canyon eroded much of the steep bank there in 2019. 

 Montana Department of Transportation

Old Highway 200 will be blocked completely near Marshall Canyon Road starting Monday evening and for much of the next couple of weeks to make room for an erosion repair project.

“The equipment they need to get in there to put in beams for erosion protection won’t fit on a single lane,” Montana Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kristine Fife said on Monday. “Access will remain open to Marshall Canyon Road on the East Missoula side.”

The two-lane closure begins at 6 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Single-lane traffic will be allowed over the weekend, but construction will close the road again from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4.

High flows on the Clark Fork River along the highway eroded much of the steep bank there in 2019. The undercut made a previous erosion wall ineffective. The new strategy will bore holes into the bank and pound in steel girders. The drilling rig and crane necessary for the beam placement will require both traffic lanes to operate.

Fife said emergency vehicles should still be able to cross the closed area, but local traffic would not be able to reach East Missoula from the Bonner side. Motorists can still use the Interstate 90 exits at East Missoula and Bonner to reach either end of the Highway 200 neighborhoods.

The $4.6 million project is expected to last through November. Single-lane passage should resume past Marshall Canyon Road after Sept. 4. River users floating between Milltown State Park and Sha-Ron Fishing Access Site should use Interstate 90 to shuttle vehicles.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

William Stevens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News