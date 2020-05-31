'Work for the people': Missoula County's top administrator says farewell

"Because of her personal qualities of being an excellent leader, of having phenomenal interpersonal skills, she was able to lead us through this crisis with grace and skill and understanding, just as she has in more normal times," Strohaimer said.

Strohaimer said Zeier is leaving Missoula County in a better place than when she found it, and that his biggest regret in Zeier's departure is that the staff had to say goodbye from computer screens.

"We're hoping we can meet in person and send her off with the celebration that she so much deserves," he said. "Vickie is probably one of the kindest, most generous and conscientious individuals who I know, and to have those qualities in someone who's in public service is just a remarkable gift to our community."

Zeier said she sees her job as helping others who work for the county have what they need to get their job done.

"I feel my job is to bring people together to work on issues and make sure those who have to do the work have the resources and the ability to do their job," she said.

Zeier said she loved the job and is sad to leave it behind, although she's excited for her next chapter, which will include a lot of road trips and camping with her grandkids.