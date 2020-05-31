'Work for the people': Missoula County's top administrator says farewell

After 35 years of working for Missoula County, Vickie Zeier said it's hard to think of a single person she hasn't worked with there.
As Missoula County's chief administrative officer for the past six years, Zeier has served as its top administrator, providing oversight to county departments and serving as a resource for all county elected officials and department heads.
She has formed close friendships with many of her colleagues, and on Friday, she celebrated her retirement and said a socially-distanced farewell over a Zoom call. Chris Lounsbury, the county’s current chief operating officer, will begin serving as the new chief administrative officer on June 1.
"I've been honored and I feel very lucky to have worked for Missoula County," Zeier said. "I'm really proud of the people who work here. We all try really hard to work for the people. That's what our job is, to work for the people."
Commissioner Dave Strohaimer, who has worked side-by-side with Zeier for the past four years, said preparing for a shift in leadership has been different than it would be under normal circumstances as the county continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. While Zeier prepared for the change, she was also helping the county deal with the crisis.
"Because of her personal qualities of being an excellent leader, of having phenomenal interpersonal skills, she was able to lead us through this crisis with grace and skill and understanding, just as she has in more normal times," Strohaimer said.
Strohaimer said Zeier is leaving Missoula County in a better place than when she found it, and that his biggest regret in Zeier's departure is that the staff had to say goodbye from computer screens.
"We're hoping we can meet in person and send her off with the celebration that she so much deserves," he said. "Vickie is probably one of the kindest, most generous and conscientious individuals who I know, and to have those qualities in someone who's in public service is just a remarkable gift to our community."
Zeier said she sees her job as helping others who work for the county have what they need to get their job done.
"I feel my job is to bring people together to work on issues and make sure those who have to do the work have the resources and the ability to do their job," she said.
Zeier said she loved the job and is sad to leave it behind, although she's excited for her next chapter, which will include a lot of road trips and camping with her grandkids.
"You really have to want to do the job, and do a great job for the people because that's what we're here for," Zeier said.
Anne Hughes, Missoula County's communications and projects director, said whether Zeier was helping a voter, a tax payer, or a constituent of one of the commissioners, she was "always interested in doing what's best for the public."
"She really has a wonderful understanding that we don't accomplish things on our own, we accomplish things together, and she demonstrates that all the time," Hughes said. "She pulls people together to work on things and accomplish things, and I just adore her so much."
Zeier said she fell in love with working in county government during her time at her first job as a courthouse runner for Western Title & Escrow in Missoula. As a courthouse runner, she would visit the courthouse to record documents, check tax payments, check records for divorces, see if any properties had lawsuits on them, and then take the information back to her company.
The job led her to apply to be an index clerk at the Clerk and Recorder's Office in 1984. From there, she became the recording clerk, where she accepted all of the documents that go through the courthouse, and in 1989, the recording supervisor.
In 1993, the court recorder treasurer resigned midterm, and the county commissioners appointed Zeier to fill the term. Zeier held the position for 21 years, and in that time, she oversaw the recording office, elections and motor vehicles and treasurer's office.
In 2014, she became the county's chief administrative officer. During her six years in the position, Missoula County has had five new commissioners, a change of nearly every county officer, turnover among department heads, and many changes to administrative staff in the commissioner's office.
"She's really put us in a great position and shepherded us through a lot of change," Hughes said.
Zeier said she has learned a lot during her time with the county, and that one of the most valuable lessons was to listen to the people. She said she still thinks back to a phone call she received when the county was implementing a new motor vehicle titling system. A customer called who was upset he had to wait in a long line and explained that he was able to make an appointment in another state he lived in. Zeier took the idea of having appointments to her supervisor, and it was later implemented.
"You have to listen," she said. "Even to the critiques because there's always something good in that critique."
