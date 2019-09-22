GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Sperry’s Chalet’s interior walls and doors are stained a rich chocolate brown, the 52 six-pane windows are installed, and it looks like the construction crews will meet their goal of wrapping up the rebuilding of the historic dormitory before the snow sets in.
“The windows came in the day before yesterday, which was a little earlier than expected,” Todd Diehl, who acts as a liaison between Dick Anderson Construction and the National Park Service, said on Wednesday. “It took a little magic, but Travis (Neil) and his guys are making this happen about two weeks before they were scheduled to be set (in place). These guys are knocking it out.”
Neil is the project manager for Dick Anderson Construction, which won the bid to do the work in 2018 and again this year. With its remote location more than six miles from the trailhead at Lake McDonald Lodge, its 6,560-foot elevation and the three-month work season, logistics were challenging.
Still, Neil is thrilled with the outcome.
“We couldn’t have expected it to go any better than it did,” Neil said on Friday. “It was always going to be a hard project to hit on a tight schedule, but everything came together pretty nice through the whole project.”
Last week — as every week this summer — the job site was a beehive of activity. Clad in neon green or orange hoodies, crews cut the treads for the two interior stairways, set stones for the rebuilt main entrance, and installed smoke detectors as the whine of table saws and the thwack of nail guns permeated the air.
“We had to rebuild the top 2 feet of the entire building,” said Kameron Kidrick, a foreman with Anderson Masonry out of Kalispell. “We’ve done a lot of restoration work, but nothing on stones that have been through a fire. The stone is sedimentary rock that hadn’t been exposed to heat. The fire had some pretty extreme temperatures, so they were super-heated. Then the helicopter dropped buckets of water on it and it was super-cooled. So it went through shock, and a lot of it was cracked and fractured.”
Kidrick paused for a moment and looked out over the valley, with Lake McDonald some 3,400 feet below.
“But to work on this building, in this location, you see the scale and the grandness of it. The weather’s been really cold and wet, but we’ve been fortunate to be able to work around the rain and only missed half a day due to the rain,” Kidrick added.
The 105-year-old wood and stone chalet burned after an ember storm from the 17,000-acre Sprague fire rained down on the building on Aug. 31, 2017. Afterward, only the shell of the stone walls and two chimneys remained of the dormitory, which was the crown jewel of the Sperry complex.
The walls were stabilized with wooden cross-members to ensure they would weather the winter, and during the past two years the dormitory was rebuilt to reflect its “period of significance” from 1914 to 1949.
Ben Heppe, an architect with Anderson Hallas out of Golden, Colorado, said during that initial stabilization effort, they made their drawings based on historic photographs and old plans. The two didn’t always match.
“So many times the way they were drawn wasn’t the way they were built,” Heppe said. “It was nerve-wracking because we want to do it right, but sometimes you have to make judgment calls. But it’s a historic landmark and is full of history, so you have to preserve its historic integrity.”
Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who grew up in Whitefish, promised to earmark $12 million for the restoration work. Although a final accounting has yet to be made, insurance covered about $1.1 million, general contractor Dick Anderson Construction was awarded to bids totaling $8.8 million, and the nonprofit Glacier National Park Conservancy raised $632,500, for a total of about $10.5 million.
All summer, the construction crews lived in six wall tents on site, typically hiking into the chalet for the eight-day work week, then hiking out to rest for six days while a second crew replaced them. Belton Chalet, which holds the catering contract at the dining hall a stone’s throw from the dormitory, provided meals to the workers during the summer.
Neil said Belton’s summer contract ends Oct. 12, and the composting toilet facilities will be winterized around then. With a light dusting of snow in the mountains above them, they’re hoping to wrap up work around the first part of October.
“We should be able to get all of the substantial work completed by then,” Neil said.
Reservations aren’t being taken at this point, but Neil expects the facility will be open to the public for lodging next summer.
Kevin Warrington, concessionaire for the Sperry and Granite chalets, said details about the 2020 Sperry season will not be available until November or December.
